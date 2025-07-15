analytica USA: Expert knowledge for research and practice

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​From September 10 to 12, 2025, the first analytica USA, international trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis and biotechnology, will open its doors in Hall B of the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. The exhibition space is almost fully booked months in advance.

"The interest in the first analytica USA is so great that the number of exhibitors has already exceeded our expectations," says Susanne Grödl, Exhibition Director analytica shows worldwide at Messe München. More than 250 exhibitors from almost 20 countries have already registered. The program for the scientific analytica conference and the special shows has also been announced.

analytica conference: Highlights from the world of research

On the first two days of the analytica conference, internationally renowned scientists from the USA and Europe will be presenting their innovations. John McLean from Vanderbilt University will open the conference with a plenary lecture on the fascinating research field of phenomics, which investigates the relationship between genes and external characteristics of living organisms (September 10, 10:00–10:45). Phenomics uses bioanalytics and bioinformatics tools, including AI methods, to better predict human health. The approach is also helpful in the development of synthetic cells for biotech production.

On the same morning, Nikos Kyrpides from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory will talk about data-driven microbiome research (September 10, 11:30–12:15). He will explain how metagenome mining and other techniques are unraveling the intricate dynamics of microbial communities, including previously uncultured organisms.

Ralf Zimmermann from the University of Rostock, a luminary in the field of air pollution and health, will shed light on how particulate matter affects lung cells in his lecture (September 11, 09:45–10:30). Among other things, he will present a new online single-particle mass spectrometer that analyzes the chemical composition of the finest dust particles.

The analytica conference will also focus on liquid chromatography (LC). Enhanced fluidity LC, whose mobile phase contains liquefied gases, is also on the agenda, as are capillary LC and multidimensional LC. LC applications in RNA analysis and in the analysis of thrombocytes, coupled to mass spectrometry, will also be discussed.

Other presentations will be devoted to trend topics ranging from 3D cell cultures to microfluidics and multi-omics techniques. With this range, the analytica conference perfectly complements the tour of the exhibition. At the stands of market leaders such as Analytik Jena, Bruker, Mettler Toledo, PerkinElmer, Shimadzu and Thermo Fisher, there will be further information on mass spectrometers, chromatographs, spectroscopy systems and other instrumental analysis devices.

Smart titration and cooling in the digital laboratory

The special show Digital Transformation with live demonstrations–daily at 11:00, 13:00 and 15:00–rounds off the look into the laboratory of tomorrow. A cobot with a robotic arm from Universal Robots will carry out titration processes completely autonomously thanks to the Laboratory Execution System from SmartLab Solutions, which brings all devices together.

In the special show, visitors will also experience the Smart Cold Chain Workflow for processing temperature-sensitive samples. The Laboratory Execution System from SmartLab Solutions combines the robotic arm from Universal Robots with intelligent stirring and sensor technology from 2mag and Amensio. Also integrated are cooling units from Liebherr, control systems from Düperthal and smart laboratory furniture from iHEX.