analytica USA: New Meeting Place for the Laboratory Industry

Preparations for the first analytica USA, the international trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology and diagnostics, are in full swing. From September 10 to 12, 2025, the latest offshoot of the global analytica network will open its doors in Hall B of the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio.

analytica USA is the latest off-shot of the international analytica network. Image Credit: © Messe München GmbH

“The interest in analytica USA was great from the very beginning and we can already see that our concept is a complete success also in the USA,” says Susanne Grödl, Global Industry Lead and Exhibition Director analytica shows worldwide at Messe München. Numerous market leaders such as Analytik Jena, Bruker, Mettler Toledo, MilliporeSigma, PerkinElmer, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher and Xylem will be presenting their innovations at analytica USA. The hall is already 90 percent booked; the number of exhibitors is around 200.

The appeal of analytica USA is based on the proven three-pillar concept of the analytica network. “The combination of trade fair, scientific conference and practice-oriented supporting program has established itself in Munich and has contributed to the success of our spin-off shows in China, India, Vietnam and South Africa,” emphasizes Grödl. “analytica USA will also build a bridge from research to application in order to cover the entire value chain of the laboratory world.”

Bridge Between Science and Business

At the conference on September 10 and 11, internationally renowned researchers will discuss their latest findings, for example on innovations in mass spectrometry and chromatography, microfluidics and data management. The role of analytics in the One Health approach, which links health and environmental influences, is also on the agenda. In addition, the supporting program on all three days of the trade fair will provide inspiration for greater efficiency in everyday laboratory work. In the special show Digital Transformation, visitors will experience laboratory robots and connected devices in action. In the Live Labs, laboratory users will learn how they can optimize their processes in a fully equipped laboratory line. The Lab Safety Show with literally explosive experimental presentations is dedicated to occupational safety. This will focus in particular on the storage and handling of hazardous substances in the lab. Experts will demonstrate live what can happen if such chemicals and gases are handled carelessly. The presentation will also cover the safe storage of lithium-ion batteries. Admission to the Live Lab and the Lab Safety Show is open to all visitors and is included in the admission ticket.

International Joint Stands

“analytica USA offers the necessary orientation knowledge at a time when analytics and biotechnology are continuously expanding their possibilities and becoming increasingly important,” summarizes Susanne Grödl. Whether in medical diagnostics, food control or the fight against climate change: reliable analytical results are indispensable decision-making tools in many areas. In view of the current challenges, global cooperation is just as necessary. “With analytica USA, we are promoting global exchange,” emphasizes Grödl. Joint stands from China, the UK and Germany make it easier for companies from these countries to participate.