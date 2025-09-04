Panacol is Now Hoenle Adhesives

Adhesives manufacturer Panacol-Elosol GmbH has since many years been part of the Hoenle Group, an international supplier of industrial UV Technology. Beginning September 2025, all global Hoenle subsidiaries will be united and renamed under one corporate brand, Hoenle, including Panacol, which will become Hoenle Adhesives GmbH.

Just as it was under the Panacol name, Hoenle Adhesives GmbH will continue to be a leading manufacturer of UV curable, structural and conductive adhesives, and will remain headquartered in Steinbach/Germany. Hoenle Adhesives GmbH will maintain their commitment to provide efficient and sustainable bonding processes. This includes the ability to provide complete bonding solutions by complementing its high-tech adhesives with UV/LED curing from their parent company Hoenle AG. Both, adhesives and curing systems, are now available from one brand and can be tailored and adapted to individual customer needs. "Our new unified brand reflects the strength of our global organization and our continued commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-focused solutions," says Dr. Michael Peil, Managing Director of Hoenle Adhesives GmbH. "With Hoenle Adhesives, we are building on the trusted legacy of Panacol while positioning ourselves as one global brand for future growth as a comprehensive provider of advanced bonding technologies."

All Panacol and Hoenle subsidiaries are now unified under one corporate brand. The rebranding is accompanied by a new corporate design, a redesigned website (www.hoenle.com) and a new logo, all of which will be launched in mid-September. The modern new logo features the familiar Hoenle blue, symbolizing consistency and expertise, and introduces a stylized ray of light in the "O" to reflect the company's UV Technology core.