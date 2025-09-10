METLEN Energy & Metals Financial Results H1 2025

METLEN announces its H1 2025 financial results.

Turnover amounted to €3,608 million, representing a 45 % increase compared to €2,482 million in H1 2024, reflecting the strong growth momentum across Energy and Metals.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) came in at €445 million, compared to €474 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Record-breaking performance delivered collectively by the Renewables and the Utility businesses was partially offset by a one-off impact of the non-core M Power Projects (MPP) segment. Excluding this one-off impact, EBITDA on a normalized basis would have reached c.€577 million.

Net Profit after minorities was €254 million vs. €282 million in H1 2024. The corresponding Earnings per Share came in at €1.81 from €2.04 in the corresponding period of 2024.

Net Debt, on an adjusted basis, stood at €2,016 million, excluding non-recourse debt.

In the first half of 2025, METLEN reaffirmed its strategic direction by delivering strong financial results and advancing key initiatives across critical sectors. The Company achieved robust performance in its Metals Sector and recorded accelerated growth in the Energy Sector, despite a negative contribution from the MPP. Leveraging its operational strength and cross-sector integration, METLEN successfully navigated a volatile market environment and continued on its path of strategic expansion.

Commenting on the Financial Results, Evangelos Mytilineos, Chairman and CEO of the Company, stated:

"2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for METLEN. The Company's listing on the London Stock Exchange has already marked the beginning of a new chapter in its history, underpinned by a clear focus on growth, international expansion, and enhanced access to global markets.

During our Capital Markets Day, hosted at the London Stock Exchange, in April 2025, METLEN unveiled its medium-term growth strategy, introducing new strategic pillars designed to drive long-term value creation. Among these are the launch of a new gallium production line, capable of meeting Europe's entire demand, an expansion into the Defence sector through the development of new production facilities and the development of Circular Metals, an innovative process for recovering critical raw materials from residues, tailings and other waste materials.

The financial results for the first half of 2025 once again confirm the strong trajectory METLEN has maintained since its corporate transformation in 2022, solidifying its position at historically high-performance levels. The Company's synergistic model and integrated approach have proven exceptionally resilient amid trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainty, enabling METLEN to secure key strategic partnerships and further reinforce its leadership across both the Energy and Metals Sectors.

With confidence, vision, and a clear strategy, METLEN continues to claim its rightful place among the leading international players in the sector, writing the next chapter of its history with a steady eye on the future."