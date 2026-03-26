Simpler, Lower-Heat Path For High-Performance Carbon Fiber Paper

A new binder helps carbon fiber paper perform better without extreme heat.

Study: High-Performance Carbon Fiber Paper Enabled by Amino Resin-Derived Low-Temperature Carbonization. Image Credit: milimulu/Shutterstock.com

Researchers say they have developed a carbon fiber paper that is stronger and more conductive at lower processing temperatures by replacing the usual phenolic binder with an amino resin.

Saving this for later? Download a PDF here.

Carbon fiber paper is an important material in electrochemical energy systems because it combines conductivity, porosity, and chemical stability. But conventional versions usually depend on phenolic resin binders and often need very high-temperature treatment, including graphitization, to deliver strong electrical performance. Even then, they can remain brittle and mechanically weak.

In the new study, published in Materials , researchers tested a different route. They used a melamine-hexamethylenediamine (MH) amino resin as the binder, aiming to improve performance through resin chemistry rather than heat alone.

The result was carbon fiber paper with stronger fiber bonding, lower in-plane resistivity, and a more interconnected pore structure than the phenolic-resin comparison material under relatively low carbonization temperatures.

Preparing the Carbon Paper

The team prepared the MH resin in a one-pot reaction using melamine and hexamethylenediamine, producing a nitrogen-rich thermosetting resin with triazine structures. They then made carbon fiber preform paper using a wet-lay process, dispersing chopped carbon fibers in solution, filtering them, and drying the sheet.

That preform was impregnated with the MH resin solution, then dried and hot-pressed to improve distribution and interfacial bonding. The samples were then carbonized in nitrogen at 500 °C, 600 °C, 700 °C, and 900 °C.

To assess the material, the researchers used scanning electron microscopy to examine morphology and interfaces, X-ray diffraction and Raman spectroscopy to study carbon ordering, and X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy to analyse bonding states and nitrogen doping. They also measured tensile strength, electrical resistivity, porosity, water contact angle, char yield, and areal density.

A More Uniform, More Continuous Surface

The main difference was at the interface between the resin-derived carbon and the fibers. The MH resin formed a more uniform and continuous coating, producing a denser, better integrated structure. The phenolic-resin system, by contrast, showed less even coverage, with interfacial gaps and structural discontinuities. According to the authors, a stronger interface improved load transfer and helped preserve the conductive network.

The mechanical gains were clear. The MH-based material reached tensile strengths of 23-45 MPa, compared with 8–18 MPa for the phenolic-resin-based carbon fiber paper. It also bent more readily without structural failure.

Electrical performance improved, too. The material maintained low resistivity at 500-700 °C, avoiding the need for the extreme temperatures often used to improve conductivity in conventional systems. X-ray diffraction and Raman data pointed to the formation of short-range ordered sp2 carbon clusters.

The authors say the resin’s triazine-ring structure appears to help guide that ordering, while nitrogen doping likely supports charge transport.

Thermogravimetric analysis also suggested a more stable and uniform decomposition pathway in the MH system. The researchers argue that this may reduce internal stress during carbonization and help limit microcrack formation.

The pore structure was another important result. Porosity rose from 65.57 % at 500 °C to 78.83 % at 900 °C, with interconnected macropores mainly in the 10-100 µm range. That kind of open structure matters for gas transport and water management. The study also notes that the MH-based material achieved these advantages despite lower char yield and lower areal density than the phenolic-resin-based comparison samples.

Taken together, the results suggest that binder chemistry - not just processing temperature - plays a central role in determining the final balance of strength, conductivity, and pore connectivity.

What The Study Means, and Next Steps

The study presents amino-resin-based carbon fiber paper as a promising alternative to conventional phenolic-resin systems. The MH binder improved fiber-matrix bonding, supported the formation of conductive sp2 carbon at relatively low temperatures, and introduced nitrogen into the carbon structure.

That combination produced a material with improved mechanical and electrical performance, alongside a pore architecture suited to transport applications.

The authors highlight proton exchange membrane fuel cell gas diffusion layers as a likely use case. But the work stops short of device testing. They say the next step will be to process the material into a complete gas diffusion layer and evaluate it under real fuel cell operating conditions.

Journal Reference

Qin, T., et al. (2026). High-Performance Carbon Fiber Paper Enabled by Amino Resin-Derived Low-Temperature Carbonization. Materials, 19(6), 1230. DOI: 10.3390/ma19061230

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.