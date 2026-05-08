NEW auto-match System from BYK-Gardner USA

Color Matching and Data Analysis for Retail Store Management

Columbia, Maryland, May 7, 2026 – BYK-Gardner USA – worldwide partner of the automotive, paint and plastics industries for quality control of color, appearance and physical properties – is introducing a new system, auto-match, designed to make the color-matching process in the retail paint industry faster, easier, and more reliable than ever. It consists of the portable match2go or the tabletop alternative, auto-match 5, with a powerful color formulation and data analysis software.

Image Credit: BYK Instruments

In retail paint, the key to customer satisfaction depends on how fast and how precisely a color match can be created. To meet this demand, both new instruments, the portable match2go and the auto-match 5 benchtop, rely on proven BYK LED technology as a light source. Short-term, long-term, and temperature stability are unsurpassed in the industry. As a result, superior accuracy and excellent inter-instrument agreement ensure excellent data compatibility, thus precise and consistent color matching across all devices.

The new auto-match 5 is designed as a compact benchtop instrument for paint counters. Its small footprint ensures easy integration into retail environments, while stable housing supports secure positioning during measurement. A clearly visible status LED confirms successful readings and contributes to an efficient workflow. The instrument securely stores all calibration and testing standards to prevent loss and ensure fast, reliable calibration even during peak hours, while the paddle also serves as a practical sample clamp.

The new match2go functions as a digital fan deck on the go and enables direct color measurement at the point of use. Its compact, lightweight, and robust design ensures stable handling in various on-site environments. Measurements can be taken directly from the sample surface, and the integrated look-up function provides several matching alternatives within a defined tolerance. External software is not required for this step. The match2go features a large capacitive color touchscreen, enabling intuitive operation. When not in use, the instrument can be stored securely in the dedicated garage, which also provides space for calibration and checking standards.

The auto-match system supports the process with a fast and structured workflow for color formulation. Formulas are generated within seconds, and an electronic formula book allows immediate access to all stored formulations. Additional functions include custom color matching, competitive fan deck lookup, and correction tools. Cloud-based updates ensure that software and databases remain current, while maintenance notifications support reliable long-term operation. The software can also be integrated into retail management systems to provide insights into performance indicators such as sales, uptime, and color usage.

About BYK

BYK is one of the world’s leading suppliers in the field of additives and measuring instruments. Additives are chemical substances which, when used in small quantities, improve product properties such as scratch resistance or surface gloss. Manufacturing processes are also optimized by the addition of additives.

The coatings, inks, and plastics industries are among the main consumers of BYK additives. Yet with the production of oil and gas, the manufacture of care products, the production of adhesives and sealants, and construction chemistry, too, BYK additives improve the product characteristics and production processes. Testing and measuring instruments from BYK can effectively evaluate the quality of color, gloss, and appearance as well as the physical properties of paint, plastic, and paper products and are an important part of quality control.

As a globally operating specialty chemicals company, BYK has production sites in Wesel, Kempen, Moosburg, Schkopau and Geretsried (Germany), Deventer, Denekamp and Nijverdal (Netherlands), Widnes (UK), Wallingford, Chester, Gonzales, Louisville, Rochester Hills, Earth City (USA) and Tongling (China).

Today the company employs around 2,200 people worldwide and forms part of the ALTANA Group.