Primal and Amorim Cork Solutions Challenge Hospitality's Disposable Slipper Culture

Every year, billions of disposable hotel slippers are manufactured, used briefly and discarded, generating significant volumes of waste across the hospitality industry. Despite being a standard guest amenity, conventional slippers often offer limited durability, functionality and comfort, while providing few options for recovery or recycling at the end of their lifecycle. As hospitality operators increasingly seek solutions that align guest experience with sustainability goals, the category represents a significant opportunity for innovation.

Image Credit: Amorim Cork Solutions S.A.

Today, Certified B Corporation Primal and Amorim Cork Solutions have partnered to challenge the industry’s reliance on disposable hospitality footwear and are introducing The Fløps, a new cork-based hospitality footwear solution designed to replace traditional hotel slippers. Combining proprietary cork polymer technology, bio-based materials and European manufacturing, The Fløps offer hotels, spas, resorts and yachts a premium alternative that enhances guest comfort while helping reduce waste and support circularity goals.

Step into a Different World: A New Chapter for Hospitality Footwear

Despite being one of hospitality's most widely used guest amenities, hospitality footwear remains one of the industry's most overlooked product categories, with limited innovation in durability, performance and sustainability. "Hospitality footwear is long overdue for reinvention," explains David Even, Founder of Primal. "For decades, hotels have relied on disposable slippers that create waste, offer limited functionality and contribute little to the guest experience. Together with Amorim Cork Solutions, we set out to develop a premium alternative that combines comfort, safety, durability and circularity. Guided by the concept “Step into a different world”, The Fløps are designed to help hospitality operators reduce waste while elevating one of the most overlooked touchpoints of the guest journey."

Developed through the combination of European innovation, material science and design, The Fløps introduce a new approach to hospitality footwear. Designed for long-lasting performance, the solution delivers enhanced comfort, certified anti-slip properties, washability and durability while reducing environmental impact through bio-based materials and local manufacturing.

The Technology Behind the Transformation: Cork Polymer Compound (CPC)

At the heart of The Fløps is a proprietary Cork Polymer Compound (CPC) developed by Amorim Cork Solutions specifically for footwear applications. Combining cork's natural properties with advanced polymer engineering, the material delivers the comfort, durability, washability and recyclability required for hospitality environments - performance characteristics that have traditionally been difficult to achieve simultaneously. The innovation provides the technological foundation that makes circular hospitality footwear possible at scale.

Cork is a renewable and carbon-negative material that helps reduce the overall carbon footprint of footwear products. Its unique cellular structure provides excellent shock absorption and comfort, while its low density allows for lighter footwear without compromising performance. Because cork polymer composites are fully recyclable and can be reintroduced into production, they also support circular economy principles by reducing material waste. These characteristics make cork polymer composites an ideal material for next-generation footwear solutions. Lisete Moutinho, Global Technical Manager of Cork Polymer Composites, Amorim Cork Solutions

Beyond improving the guest experience, The Fløps have been designed to help hospitality operators reduce waste and optimize product lifecycles. Their durability and washability enable extended use, while the recyclability of the Cork Polymer Compound allows materials to be recovered and reintroduced into production at the end of their service life.

Growing Adoption Across Europe

Interest in the solution is already growing across Europe, with adoption by a growing network of hospitality operators across several European markets, including The One Monumental Palace (Porto, Portugal), Van der Valk Hotel Venlo (The Netherlands), Eks Mani (Greece), Boscolo Hotels & Spas (Italy), Von Dice Hotel (The Netherlands), Algarve Marriott Salgados Golf Resort & Spa (Portugal), Hotel Schweizerhof Zürich (Switzerland), Chumeco (Portugal), and Quinta do Pinheiro (Portugal).

"The introduction of Primal's cork slippers adds a new sensory dimension to the guest experience while reflecting our commitment to more responsible hospitality. Lightweight, comfortable and naturally aligned with the spa environment, they demonstrate how even the most traditional guest amenities can be reimagined through better materials and thoughtful design," said Helena Valente, Sales & Marketing Director at The One Monumental Palace.

For the first time, hospitality operators can offer guests a premium slipper experience while simultaneously reducing waste, supporting circularity and reinforcing their sustainability commitments. Through this collaboration, Primal and Amorim Cork Solutions are demonstrating that one of hospitality's most overlooked product categories can be reimagined through material innovation, circular design and European manufacturing.