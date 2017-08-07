Thermo Fisher Scientific’s New Talos F200i S/TEM Delivers Flexible, High-Performance Imaging

New compact S/TEM can be configured to meet specific imaging and analytical requirements for materials characterization in research laboratories.

Research laboratories can now address a wide range of high-end material characterization applications using the latest innovation from the Talos product line. The new Thermo Scientific Talos F200i is a high-performance, compact scanning transmission electron microscope (S/TEM) that can be customized to meet customers’ imaging and analytical requirements.

The F200i offers great flexibility in the choice of imaging and analytical detectors. This configurability enables us to make high-performance imaging and analysis accessible to a wider range of laboratories. At the same time, we have retained the user-friendly interface and sophisticated automation of the Talos platform, which allows users to focus on science and results rather than on the operation of the microscope. Trisha Rice, vice president and general manager, materials science, Thermo Fisher Scientific

The extensive automation of the F200i system is designed to ensure high productivity and fast, easy switching among users. Easy mode switching and constant power lenses increase productivity by permitting fast changes among imaging and analytical modes, without waiting for the system to equilibrate. Automated daily tunings of operational parameters allow users to maintain optimum imaging conditions, improving the repeatability of measurements as well as their reproducibility among multiple users. In addition, the system’s smaller footprint and more accessible enclosure are designed to facilitate service and reduce infrastructure and support requirements.

Talos F200i options include fast cameras, smart software, and TEM/STEM tomography. In situ sample holders are also available, designed to provide outstanding performance due to a wide gap X-Twin objective lens that enables three-dimensional imaging and in situ data acquisition with minimal compromise to resolution and analytical capabilities.