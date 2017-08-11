Posted in | Materials Analysis

Morgan Advanced Materials Gains EU Certification for Structural Steel Fire Protection System

A sophisticated structural steel fire protection system from Morgan Advanced Materials has been certified for the fire protection of structural steelwork in compliance with the EU Construction Products Regulation (Regulation 305/2011/EU).

A sophisticated structural steel fire protection system from Morgan Advanced Materials has been certified for the fire protection of structural steelwork in compliance with the EU Construction Products Regulation (Regulation 305/2011/EU).

Morgan’s advanced system is based around its FireMaster Marine Plus blanket, a non-combustible flexible blanket which is wrapped around the structural steel profile of a building and held in place with welded anchors and friction fit washers. During tests, Morgan’s system has been proven to provide good thermal and acoustic insulation and using a blanket density of 96 kg/m³, also offers a lightweight fire protection solution for steelwork for up to three hours.

Fire tested in accordance with EN 13381-4 standard, the system is certified through Underwriters Laboratory International in accordance with ETAG 18-4. Key to its effectiveness is the fact that the blanket is manufactured without the use of organic binders, eliminating the potential for smoke emission in the event of fire. Instead, it has been designed using low-biopersistent Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) fibres, exonerated from carcinogenic classification in accordance with EU Directive 67/548/EWG. The required tensile strength is provided through mechanically needling the fibres in the blanket together, giving the blanket a maximum use classification temperature of 1,200ºC.

By manufacturing our steel structural fire protection system using our proven AES fibres, we have created a durable but lightweight solution. For our system to be certified as compliant with the EU Construction Products Regulation is evidence of both its effectiveness and reliability.

Allan Beeston, ‎Global Fire Protection Manager at Morgan Advanced

For further information, please visit: www.morganfireprotection.com/EUCertification

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Using Nanotechnology to Enhance the Properties of Everyday Materials

Our understanding of the nanoscale world is continually developing. Aaron Claeys, founder of Nanex, saw the potential of nanotechnology when the science was still in its infancy and recognised that nanoparticle based coatings could play a prominent role in extending the lifespan of materials.

Using Nanotechnology to Enhance the Properties of Everyday Materials
Isostatically Pressed Alumina Crucibles

Isostatically Pressed Alumina Crucibles

Dyson Technical Ceramics™ Isostatically Pressed Alumina Crucibles are designed to provide resistance to high temperatures, while maintaining excellent erosion resistance. Dyson Technical Ceramics manufactures a variety of crucibles based on alumina.

From Dyson Technical Ceramics
EDXRF Analyzer: X-Cite

EDXRF Analyzer: X-Cite

The EDXRF Analyzer fits comfortably on a standard laboratory bench and comprises of a completely integrated computer system, a sample tray and six customizable filters.

From Xenemetrix Ltd

More Content from Morgan Advanced Materials

See all content from Morgan Advanced Materials