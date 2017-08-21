Process Ready Ultrasonic Flowmeter

Image Credits: Titan Enterprises Ltd.

Designed to IP65 standards the Process Atrato ultrasonic flowmeter from Titan Enterprises is built for use in demanding process and control environments.

Durably constructed from 316 stainless steel and PEEK, and incorporating proprietary ultrasonic flowmeter technology, the Process Atrato offers reduced cost of ownership compared to existing flow measurement devices used in the process environment.

Rated for use up to 65°C and 20Bar the compact Process Atrato is available in 4 models operating over flow ranges from 2ml/min to 15litres/min, featuring an accuracy of ±1% over the whole flow range. Each Process Atrato is calibrated with a pre-set 'K' factor so all meters of the same flow range are fully interchangeable simplifying assembly and set-up procedures for OEM manufacturers looking to integrate the flowmeter into their process and control set-up.

Using patented technology that enables it to operate accurately over wide flow ranges, the Process Atrato signal processing system permits flow measurement across the whole Reynolds number range allowing both viscous and non-viscous products to be metered.