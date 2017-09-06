High-Performance Vibratory Separators Screen Fine Alloy Powders For Contaminants

Image Credits: Russell Finex Ltd.

Atomising Systems Ltd specialises in the technology of powder or granule production by the atomisation of melts. A major tin producer and exporter in China had previously purchased an ultrasonic atomiser from Atomising Systems Ltd for their solder alloys (lead/tin) processing plant. However, due to increased demand, the need to maintain profitability and a change in legislation, a new atomising system was required, and an Atomising Systems centrifugal atomiser was chosen.

The resultant atomised solder powder required a particle size of less than 45 micron and therefore needed to be screened to remove any oversize. In addition the system needed to maintain throughput rates of 110Kg/hr. Having already been supplied sieving equipment on a number of occasions, Atomising Systems returned to Russell Finex for a solution.

Following product trials, two 48” Finex Separators™ were selected. Compared to spring mounted units, these high performance separators employ a standard drive motor with a separate vibrator housing mounted on a rubber suspension. This allows for a significant increase in sieving efficiency, providing both higher throughputs and greater accuracy of separation. To compliment the sieves, Russell Vibrasonic® Deblinding Systems were installed onto the meshes to prevent the solder from blocking the mesh.