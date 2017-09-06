High-Performance Vibratory Separators Screen Fine Alloy Powders For Contaminants

Image Credits: Russell Finex Ltd.

Atomising Systems Ltd specialises in the technology of powder or granule production by the atomisation of melts. A major tin producer and exporter in China had previously purchased an ultrasonic atomiser from Atomising Systems Ltd for their solder alloys (lead/tin) processing plant. However, due to increased demand, the need to maintain profitability and a change in legislation, a new atomising system was required, and an Atomising Systems centrifugal atomiser was chosen.

The resultant atomised solder powder required a particle size of less than 45 micron and therefore needed to be screened to remove any oversize. In addition the system needed to maintain throughput rates of 110Kg/hr. Having already been supplied sieving equipment on a number of occasions, Atomising Systems returned to Russell Finex for a solution.

Following product trials, two 48” Finex Separators™ were selected. Compared to spring mounted units, these high performance separators employ a standard drive motor with a separate vibrator housing mounted on a rubber suspension. This allows for a significant increase in sieving efficiency, providing both higher throughputs and greater accuracy of separation. To compliment the sieves, Russell Vibrasonic® Deblinding Systems were installed onto the meshes to prevent the solder from blocking the mesh.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Testing Medical Device Connections In-Line with ISO 80369

Elayne Gordonov, Market Manager - Global Bio Market at Instron, talks to AZoM about physical testing requirements of syringes, Luer connections, and needle-based injection systems in-line with ISO 80369 standards for testing medical device connections used in different clinical applications.

Testing Medical Device Connections In-Line with ISO 80369

The Evolution of Plasma Treatment

As devices become smaller, the requirement for reliable connections becomes more important. Plasma treatment is used to improve and enhance reliability.

The Evolution of Plasma Treatment

Hardness Testing and Direct Certification

New products entering the market today are based on new processes and materials. These materials have increasingly important roles—increasing competitiveness and supporting innovation.

Hardness Testing and Direct Certification
Nadcap AMS2750E

Nadcap AMS2750E

The Nadcap program, developed by the Performance Review Institute, is designed to give an accreditation and quality assurance framework for a defined range of ‘special processes and products’ that are used within the Defense and Aerospace sectors.

From Carbolite Gero Ltd.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »