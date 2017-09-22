Increase the Quality of Reclaimed Metal Powders with High-Capacity Screeners

Screening reclaimed metal powders with the innovative Russell Vibrasonic® Deblinding System

The quality of fine metal powders used in the production of components, paints and coatings directly impacts the quality of the final product particularly when processing precious metals such as titanium, bronze, copper etc. Therefore, it is imperative any excess powder left after production is reclaimed for reuse.

Sieving the powders at the beginning and reclaiming them at the end of the production cycle ensures contamination such as large particles and agglomerations are removed from the powder, providing accurate particle size distribution. To achieve this, a combination of a high-quality check screener and an ultrasonic deblinding system is required. In this demonstration video, fine metal powders are screened using a combination of the Russell Compact Sieve® and the Vibrasonic® Deblinding System.

Sieving metal powders is challenging as the fine particles tend to blind the mesh, reducing flow rates and causing loss of good product. Frequent pausing for cleaning and maintenance causes downtime and significantly reduces mesh life.

The high-performance Russell Compact Sieve® offers increased screening capacity without requiring excessive headroom. Minimal contact parts and a tool-free assembly ensure downtime is reduced as the metal powder screener can easily be stripped down and cleaned fast and effectively.

Adding the Vibrasonic® Deblinding System allows for accurate screening of metal powders down to 20 microns. An ultrasonic frequency is applied to the mesh, preventing the mesh aperture from blinding and blocking. This enables the metal powders to be screened reliably and consistently, whilst screening equipment is kept running at its optimum.

Watch how the Vibrasonic® Deblinding System increases efficiency and capacity of mesh screeners on our website.

Russell Finex has more than 80 years of experience working in the sieving and filtration industry and applies their wealth of knowledge to a wide variety of industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, coatings, chemicals and metal powders.