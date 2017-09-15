Morgan Advanced Materials Develops Customised Crucibles and Foundry Products for Demanding Melting Applications

Image Credits: Morgan Advanced Materials

A global specialist in crucible and foundry solutions has developed new extra-large crucibles for aluminium casters, to hold very high volumes of molten metal.

The Molten Metal Systems (MMS) business of Morgan Advanced Materials has successfully developed extra-large ISO-pressed crucibles, with a capacity to hold up to three metric tonnes of molten metal. Morgan can also enhance crucible sizes to hold between six and ten metric tonnes of molten metals for specific melting requirements. This development has been made possible using one of the world’s largest Cold Iso-static Presses (CIP) and more than a century of expertise in material science and application engineering.

A similar breakthrough has been made with Heat Treatment Containers (HTCs), with Morgan having successfully developed new customised HTCs for specific high temperature sintering applications. By evolving its capability to produce HTCs according to individual design requirements, Morgan is providing multiple benefits to customers including longer container lifecycles, improved productivity, and fewer rejections. Customised containers can also bring energy savings made possible through reduced kiln temperature settings.

Mirco Pavoni, Global Technology Director, Molten Metal Systems at Morgan Advanced Materials, says that the company’s enhanced range of crucibles and HTCs is already being well received by the global market.