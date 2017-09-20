Thomas Swan Appoints Prof Steve Bennington as New Business Director for its Advanced Materials Division

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. announced today that it has appointed Prof Stephen Bennington as Business Director for its Advanced Materials Division. Stephen will start at the company on the 1st of October 2017 and will replace Dr Andy Goodwin who is retiring after establishing Thomas Swan as a leading global graphene and 2D materials supplier.

Stephen is a highly respected CEO, entrepreneur and academic with extensive experience in the commercialisation of new and emerging materials and downstream technologies. As the former CEO of Cella Energy Ltd., a hydrogen storage materials company and spinout from the Rutherford Appleton Laboratory, he brings considerable experience to Thomas Swan as the company looks to build on the commercial success of its graphene, carbon nanotubes and 2D products.

Commenting on the appointment Harry Swan, Managing Director of Thomas Swan said: “I’m thrilled that Stephen has agreed to work with Thomas Swan to expand our Advanced Materials business. He has a wealth of relevant experience in the commercialisation of novel materials and has the technical and academic background to spot new and exciting opportunities for the future.”

I am delighted to be joining the Advanced Materials team. Over the years that I have known Thomas Swan I have been impressed with their enthusiasm for innovation and their ability to successfully commercialise new ideas. I feel privileged to be given the opportunity to lead the division that Andy and Harry have created.

Stephen Bennington, Business Diector, Advanced Materials Division, Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.

Thomas Swan has established itself as a leading manufacturer of graphene and 2D materials with an annual capacity of 20 tonnes of high quality graphene and over 200 customers. Stephen will be responsible for the ongoing commercial expansion of the company’s 2D materials as well as identifying new opportunities for the division.

