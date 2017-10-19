Thomas Swan Acquires U.S. Speciality Chemicals Manufacturing Facility

The company intend to install modern equipment similar to their existing Keystone Facility (pictured) (Credits: Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd)

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. has announced that it has completed the purchase of the Opelika, Alabama speciality chemicals manufacturing facility formerly owned by Apollo Chemicals, part of Mt. Vernon Chemicals group.

The UK-based company is planning a major overhaul and upgrade of the facility to a state-of-the-art, flexible plant for the custom manufacture of speciality chemicals. Significant glass-lined reactor capacity will be included in the design. The move follows increased demand from Thomas Swan’s contract manufacture customers for glass-lined manufacturing capacity in the U.S.A, supported by the company’s outstanding technical capabilities. No products from Mt. Vernon Chemicals were included in the purchase.

Existing custom manufacturing customers have asked us to add U.S. manufacturing capability, providing a strong business case for this acquisition. We will shortly commence the process of fitting it out to allow significant room for sales growth, with the site capable of large future expansions in addition to the current plans.

Dr. Tom Porter, Business Director of the Custom Manufacturing Division, Thomas Swan

Specific available capacity will include:

  • Glass lined, fully acid resistant production & distillation capabilities up to 10m3, capable of carrying out a wide range of chemistries including complex polymerisations under inert conditions.
  • Stainless steel reactor & distillation capabilities up to 8m3 capable of performing high pH chemistries.
  • Bulk storage with tanker off-loading / loading facilities.
  • Reaction vessels & instrumentation controlled by an Emerson DeltaV control system with the site operating under lean 6 sigma principles.

This is a major step in the implementation of our global expansion strategy and will provide a valuable manufacturing hub for us in the U.S.A. We expect the Opelika plant to support our continued recent growth in custom manufacture by opening up the U.S. market to us. Flexible, glass-lined capacity is rare in the U.S., especially at the mid-scale that we will offer.

Harry Swan, Managing Director, Thomas Swan

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Optical Metrology and its Current Trends

Optical Metrology has found increased demands for difficult environments and increased data storing capabilities. AZoM spoke Dr. Peter de Groot, of ZYGO, about his thoughts and expertise surrounding the subject and how he feels ZYGO will lead the industry moving forward.

Optical Metrology and its Current Trends

Accurate and Aesthetic Viscosity – Introducing the V-Compact

Fungilab’s main focus since its establishment has been to research, develop and manufacture the most advanced viscometers in order to offer our clients the highest and most accurate performance in the viscosity measurement. In this interview, AZoM speaks to Fungilab CEO, Ernest Buira.

Accurate and Aesthetic Viscosity – Introducing the V-Compact

Using New Techniques to Understand Corrosion

In this interview, Professor Philip Withers, Regius Professor of Material at The University of Manchester, talks to AZoM about the ESPRC Prosperity Partnership project he is leading, and how it is tackling the problem of corrosion.

Using New Techniques to Understand Corrosion
Sialon Metering Valves

Sialon Metering Valves

Syalon 050 is finding increased use as a metering valve for abrasive slurries, particularly for chemical and sub–sea applications. Reasons for its populkarity are provided as are examples of how it performs in relation to inconel and silicon carbide.

From International Syalons
nCS1 Microfluidic Cartridges

nCS1 Microfluidic Cartridges

The nCS1 instrument from Spectradyne depends upon nanofabricated disposable analysis cartridges. These microfluidic devices are centered on an innovative patented nanoparticle analyzer (NPA) technology that makes use of resistive pulse sensing.

From Spectradyne

More Content from Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.

See all content from Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.