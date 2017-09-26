SciAps Announces Handheld XRF Analyzer Order from Haynes International

SciAps, Inc., the leading provider of handheld analytical instruments, today announced it has received a large order from Haynes International, Kokomo, IN. Haynes is one of the world’s largest developers and producers of high-performance nickel and cobalt alloys including the well-known HAYNES® and HASTELLOY® families of alloys, with sales and/or service centers located throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia. After a thorough evaluation of the latest generation handheld X-ray analyzers on the market, Haynes has selected the SciAps X-300 to exclusively replace their global fleet of handheld XRF analyzers.

The evaluation process was extensive. It tested the analyzers’ ability to accurately analyze wires down to 100 um diameter, properly identify alloys exhibiting chromium depletion, separate alloys with very similar elemental specifications, and demonstrate the ability to perform both grade and heat verification. Features such as the ability to automatically download data globally, print wirelessly, and quickly customize aspects of the analyzer operation and UI were also part of the decision process.

“We’re honored to have earned the business from Haynes,” said Don Sackett, SciAps CEO. “They are a demanding customer both for analyzer performance and after-sale support, and we’re very proud to have succeeded in the evaluation process. Haynes has provided us very valuable feedback regarding analyzer features and performance during the course of the evaluation, which we’ve been happy to incorporate.”