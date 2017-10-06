SCROLLVAC Plus Vacuum Pumps from Leybold: Flexible, Robust, and Low-Maintenance

Image Credits: Leybold

Users in research and industry increasingly rely on dry and robust vacuum solutions, which will also provide flexibility of use. With the modernized, air-cooled SCROLLVAC plus, Leybold offers an new uncomplicated, reliable fore vacuum pump, which exactly meets this requirement profile.

Suitable for a wide application range

The SCROLLVAC plus, which is an oil-free, dry running fore vacuum pump, qualifies for a variety of demanding applications: whether in the laboratory, in large research facilities, as a backing pump for turbomolecular and cryopump systems, or in vacuum ovens.

Low power consumption, high pumping speed

SCROLLVAC plus has low power consumption paired with a high effective suction capacity making it a real benefit to any application. In addition, with its very light, compact design, it occupies only minimal space in plants and equipment. This makes integration into new and existing vacuum systems an easy and convenient solution. The low level of vibrations and noise (less than 55 dB (A)) further increases the range of potential users, especially as these factors play a central role in ergonomic working environments.

Hermetically sealed, less impurities

Their functional and constructive features simplify the daily use of this fore vacuum pump. The hermetic sealing of the rotating parts from the pump chamber reduces the risk of contamination. With the absence of wear-resistant shaft seals, the developers have achieved a higher leak tightness. This predestines the SCROLLVAC plus for universal use in demanding processes.

Service and maintenance - simple and fast

The service and the sealing change are correspondingly simple and fast, and can be operated by the user on-site. Leybold's SCROLLVAC plus also has longer maintenance intervals than comparable competitive products.

With our new generation of scroll pumps SCROLLVAC plus, we offer the optimized pump variant for all customer requirements and at the same time set new standards with long service intervals and easy maintenance. Alexander Kaiser, Product Manager Dry Fore Vacuum Technology

For all standardized maintenance tasks and procedures, an integrated hours counter documents the operating time. Leybold provides the appropriate maintenance kit for the different stages of servicing.