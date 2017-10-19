eldec Heads to FABTECH

Image Credits: FABTECH

eldec will exhibit at FABTECH in booth B37041 at the McCormick Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois from November 6th through the 9th. Application engineers will be available to discuss induction brazing, shrink fitting and pre-heating for welding applications.

At FABTECH you can meet with suppliers, see the latest industry products and developments, and find the tools to improve productivity, increase profits and discover new solutions to all of your metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing needs. FMA expects more than 1,700 exhibitors and 50,000 attendees to attend.

Learn more about the show and register to attend at: http://www.fabtechexpo.com