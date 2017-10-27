Goodfellow is pleased to announce the availability of C-Solder, the trade name for a group of new tin-based, flux-free soldering alloy that enables the joining of carbon materials. The resulting bond is both mechanically strong and electrically conductive.
With C-Solder you can join…
- Carbon materials including carbon fibres or carbon nanotube fibres in carbon-carbon arrangements
- Carbon to metals (e.g., copper aluminium, titanium, stainless steel), ceramics and glass materials
- Aluminium to aluminium without using flux
Key features of C-Solder
- Melting point: 232 ˚C (solidus temperature)
- Density: Approximately 7.4 g/cm3
- Excellent flow
- Good wetting of surfaces to be joined
- Electrically and thermally conductive
- Not affected by cleaning solvents
- Does not leave a residue
- Not flammable
- Flux-free and lead-free
For more information about this exciting new product, contact a Goodfellow technical expert