Goodfellow is pleased to announce the availability of C-Solder, the trade name for a group of new tin-based, flux-free soldering alloy that enables the joining of carbon materials. The resulting bond is both mechanically strong and electrically conductive.

With C-Solder you can join…

Carbon materials including carbon fibres or carbon nanotube fibres in carbon-carbon arrangements

Carbon to metals (e.g., copper aluminium, titanium, stainless steel), ceramics and glass materials

Aluminium to aluminium without using flux

Key features of C-Solder

Melting point: 232 ˚C (solidus temperature)

Density: Approximately 7.4 g/cm 3

Excellent flow

Good wetting of surfaces to be joined

Electrically and thermally conductive

Not affected by cleaning solvents

Does not leave a residue

Not flammable

Flux-free and lead-free

For more information about this exciting new product, contact a Goodfellow technical expert