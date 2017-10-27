Innovative C-Solder Enables Joining of Carbon Materials

Goodfellow is pleased to announce the availability of C-Solder, the trade name for a group of new tin-based, flux-free soldering alloy that enables the joining of carbon materials. The resulting bond is both mechanically strong and electrically conductive.

With C-Solder you can join…

  • Carbon materials including carbon fibres or carbon nanotube fibres in carbon-carbon arrangements
  • Carbon to metals (e.g., copper aluminium, titanium, stainless steel), ceramics and glass materials
  • Aluminium to aluminium without using flux

Key features of C-Solder

  • Melting point: 232 ˚C (solidus temperature)
  • Density: Approximately 7.4 g/cm3
  • Excellent flow
  • Good wetting of surfaces to be joined
  • Electrically and thermally conductive
  • Not affected by cleaning solvents
  • Does not leave a residue
  • Not flammable
  • Flux-free and lead-free

