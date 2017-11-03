Morgan Advanced Materials wins contract to supply armour system for WIESEL 1AWC upgrade

FFG Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft mbH has awarded Morgan Advanced Materials a contract to provide the complete armour solution as part of its upgrade of the German Army WIESEL 1 Armoured Weapons Carrier (AWC) vehicle.

Image Credits: Morgan Advanced Materials

The Composites and Defence Systems business of Morgan will initially deliver its CAMAC® armour and survivability package for three variants of the WIESEL 1 platform. Morgan’s CAMAC® armour provides a significant survivability increase for this platform and crew, with minimal additional weight, allowing the Wiesel vehicle to maintain high levels of air transportability and ground manoeuvrability. All armour will be manufactured at Morgan’s UK site in Coventry.

This project is the first time the two businesses have worked together, and marks an important breakthrough into the German market for Morgan. The WIESEL 1 was originally developed for the German Army to meet a requirement for an air-transportable light armoured tracked vehicle, for use by airborne troops. Given its small size and agility, the WIESEL 1 has a requirement for a lightweight armour solution which provides high levels of ballistic protection, without impeding manoeuvrability.

Being selected to provide a complete armour system for the Wiesel upgrade project is an exciting prospect for Morgan, we are delighted to be working with FFG to support the German Army. The WIESEL 1 Armoured Weapons Carrier is a vehicle built with versatility in mind, making it ideal for our high performance, lightweight, multi-hit armour solutions.

Duncan Eldridge, President of Morgan Composites and Defence Systems business

Morgan’s role in the programme is part of a wider project, which will see FFG Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft mbH upgrade other elements of the vehicle.

