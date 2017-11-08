Nutec Bickley Acquires Olson Industries

Nutec Bickley (Monterrey, Mexico), the international leader in the design and manufacture of innovative and efficient industrial furnaces, ovens, ceramic kilns, and combustion systems, has announced the key asset acquisition of Olson Industries (Burgettstown, PA, USA).

This major move will see Nutec Bickley complement its existing product range to offer more complete packages for the steel, aluminum, and alloy industries. As with the previous acquisitions of Bickley, GFC Kilns, and Dragon Kilns in the company’s Ceramics Business Unit, bringing the Olson Industries’ line of equipment on board will enable the Metals Business Unit to consolidate its position in the North American market and, at the same time, secure access to larger projects.

To consolidate the acquisition and to maintain good strands of continuity, it has also been announced that, as part of the transaction, Bryan Kraus (President and Owner of Olson Industries) will be engaged in Nutec Bickley’s Metals BU, providing guidance and assistance in related activities such as technical sales and engineering.

Olson has been supplying industrial furnace and process heat-treating equipment to manufacturers throughout the world since 1945, and enjoys a strong reputation for engineering and combustion design.

We are very excited about Olson Industries and Bryan Kraus joining the Nutec Bickley family, Olson’s name and proven technology for the forging and heat treating of steel and alloys will perfectly complement our current range of products. We aim to make great strides as a result of this acquisition. Daniel Llaguno, Nutec Bickley President

Olson’s breadth of expertise encompasses everything from car bottoms, box, rotary hearth, steckel and roller hearth furnaces, in applications such as forging, heat treating, continuous reheating, hot dip galvanizing, recirculation, and preheating. Great success has been achieved in major user industries such as steel, heat treatment, aerospace, automotive, and oil and gas.