Meyer Burger to showcase PiXDRO JETx equipment at productronica

Meyer Burger (Netherlands) B.V. will exhibit at the productronica show in Munich presenting their inkjet printing equipment and technology for a variety of applications in printed and flexible electronics.

Meyer Burger invites you to visit us at booth B3-178 and learn about our innovative technology and equipment for additive manufacturing based on drop-on-demand, digital inkjet printing.

We will showcase our full range of manufacturing equipment for

• Printed and flexible electronics, foremost our industrial PiXDRO JETx inkjet printing equipment and

• FLEx Thin Film Encapsulation and moisture barrier equipment and technology,

both emerging technologies in the electronics manufacturing industry. We are looking forward to explain you about the benefits and technological advancements, the materials and our production equipment.

You will also find our R&D equipment PiXDRO LP50 on display at the booth of XAAR at co-located InPrint show (A6-514).