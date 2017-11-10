Meyer Burger to showcase advanced ion beam processing at SEMICON Europa

Meyer Burger (Germany) AG will exhibit at the SEMICON Europa show in Munich presenting their ion beam trimming equipment and technology for a variety of applications of the semiconductor and optoelectronics industries as well as other selected high-end markets based on semiconductor materials.

Meyer Burger invites you to visit us at booth B1-1815 and learn about our leading technology to trim surfaces in the 0.1 nm range, applicable for thickness correction of MEMS and MOEMS devices, and frequency trimming of BAW and SAW filters.

Furthermore, Meyer Burger draws upon broad experience and expertise in plasma deposition and etching technologies. Offering excellent solutions for high-precision coating, structuring, and processing of rigid and sensitive materials and surfaces, we are looking forward to explain you about the benefits and technological advancements, the materials and our production equipment.

You will find a wealth of application examples at our booth B1-1815. Visit us and discover how our solution portfolio will meet the challenges of tomorrow. We are looking forward to meeting you at SEMICON Europa in Munich.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Cooling Generators with Hydrogen

In this interview, Thomas Skoczylas, Territory Sales Manager from Proton OnSite talks to AZoM about cooling generators with hydrogen.

Cooling Generators with Hydrogen

Optical Metrology and its Current Trends

Optical Metrology has found increased demands for difficult environments and increased data storing capabilities. AZoM spoke Dr. Peter de Groot, of ZYGO, about his thoughts and expertise surrounding the subject and how he feels ZYGO will lead the industry moving forward.

Optical Metrology and its Current Trends

Accurate and Aesthetic Viscosity – Introducing the V-Compact

Fungilab’s main focus since its establishment has been to research, develop and manufacture the most advanced viscometers in order to offer our clients the highest and most accurate performance in the viscosity measurement. In this interview, AZoM speaks to Fungilab CEO, Ernest Buira.

Accurate and Aesthetic Viscosity – Introducing the V-Compact

More Content from MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY LTD

See all content from MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY LTD