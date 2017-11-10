Meyer Burger to showcase advanced ion beam processing at SEMICON Europa

Meyer Burger (Germany) AG will exhibit at the SEMICON Europa show in Munich presenting their ion beam trimming equipment and technology for a variety of applications of the semiconductor and optoelectronics industries as well as other selected high-end markets based on semiconductor materials.

Meyer Burger invites you to visit us at booth B1-1815 and learn about our leading technology to trim surfaces in the 0.1 nm range, applicable for thickness correction of MEMS and MOEMS devices, and frequency trimming of BAW and SAW filters.

Furthermore, Meyer Burger draws upon broad experience and expertise in plasma deposition and etching technologies. Offering excellent solutions for high-precision coating, structuring, and processing of rigid and sensitive materials and surfaces, we are looking forward to explain you about the benefits and technological advancements, the materials and our production equipment.

You will find a wealth of application examples at our booth B1-1815. Visit us and discover how our solution portfolio will meet the challenges of tomorrow. We are looking forward to meeting you at SEMICON Europa in Munich.