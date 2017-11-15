Public Lecture to Highlight Use of Composite Materials

Generally, composite materials are described as being composed of a combination of two or more materials. Through smart engineering, materials can function better together than separately because the way they combine makes a composite material with different characteristics.

Members of the public population will have the opportunity to find out the usefulness of composites and how they could be employed in the future at a free talk this week (Wednesday 15th November).

Lightweight aircraft part. Credit: Ben Woods

At 4 pm in the Pugsley Lecture Theatre, Queen’s Building, University of Bristol, University Walk, Bristol, Dr Valeska Ting, Reader in Smart Nanomaterials from the Bristol Composites Institute (ACCIS) at the University of Bristol, will give the public lecture.

The lecture is part of the official introduction of the Bristol Composites Institute (ACCIS), and the most recent composites research will be highlighted at the 10th anniversary conference of ACCIS (Advanced Composites Collaboration for Innovation and Science).

The public lecture looks at where composite materials have been employed to make the lives of people safer, sustainable, more convenient and more economical. Composites are already employed in the manufacture of sports equipment, Formula 1 cars, planes and in space exploration. The Bristol Composites Institute (ACCIS) is already dominating in the development of composite tidal and wind turbine blades.

In addition, there have been some exciting advancements in functional composites and novel manufacture of composites. Some examples of recent advancements made in composites for future uses in biomedical and energy generation applications will be discussed by Dr Ting.

Michael Wisnom, Director of ACCIS, Professor of Aerospace Structures in the Department of Aerospace Engineering and SRI academic lead, stated: "We are delighted to announce that ACCIS has been recognised as a Specialist Research Institute at the University, and the Bristol Composites Institute (ACCIS) will be at the forefront of composites research.

This is a very exciting development, which recognises and builds on the success of ACCIS over the last ten years, and opens a new era for composites education and innovation in Bristol in the future. The ACCIS 10th anniversary conference and Bristol Composites Institute launch will take place in the new wing of the Faculty of Engineering Queen's Building on Wednesday 15th November from 9.30 am to 2 pm.

Dr Valeska Ting will give the public lecture 'Lighter, stronger, faster, better: composite materials and their future applications' at 4 pm.