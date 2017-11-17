SupaPore H0P filters from Amazon Filters

SupaPore H0P filters from Amazon Filters have been specifically designed for venting applications on tanks and vessels and for the filtration of inlet gas and off-gas in fermentation applications.

Related Stories

Supplied as cartridges - SupaPore H0P cartridge filters contain a very fine rated borosilicate glass fibre media surface modified with fluoropolymer to provide excellent hydrophobic properties. This ensures high flow rates and low-pressure drops are achieved under a wide range of conditions. SupaPore H0P filters are available in  a range of cartridge formats  including screw thread junior filters.

The use of hydrophobic media in SupaPore H0P cartridges helps prevent the filter from wetting-out during use. This is critical in applications where water vapour is present to ensure that air flow into and out of the equipment is maintained. Typical applications that will benefit from the SupaPore H0P filters include tanks containing liquids at elevated temperatures, autoclaves where steam may come into contact with the filter and gas and air filtration in fermentation processes. The high flow characteristics of SupaPore H0P filters allow the use of smaller filters keeping costs to a minimum.

All SupaPore filter cartridges are manufactured under strict quality control with batch number identification, giving full traceability on all components. The validated performance of SupaPore H0P filters assures effective removal of bacteria.

For further information on SupaPore H0P filters  please click here or contact Amazon Filters on +44-1276-670600 / [email protected]

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Keeping up with the Growing Demand of Data Centers

In today’s society, the quantity of data is growing rapidly. For data to be used in many applications it must be stored in a safe and fast manner; but also be retrievable 24/7 365 days a year. Data centers are demanding more and more power.

Keeping up with the Growing Demand of Data Centers

Improving Elastomers with Carbon Nanotube Composites

Carbon nanotubes are an allotrope of carbon that can be added to various materials to change the functionality of them, here AZoM speaks to Keith Broadbent of Haydale about their HDPlas Multi Walled Carbon Nanotube

Improving Elastomers with Carbon Nanotube Composites
Acrylic Blast Plastic Media

Acrylic Blast Plastic Media

Acrylic Blast Media, ‘softer’ than melamine or urea, is suggested for removing coatings and paint from aircraft, trucks, cars, tractors, rail cars, motor homes, vans and marine vessels.

From Composition Materials

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »