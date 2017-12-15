Heidelberg Instruments Delivers High-Resolution DWL 66+ Lithography System to NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt

Heidelberg Instruments Mikrotechnik GmbH, the leading supplier of maskless optical lithography systems, is proud to announce the delivery of a DWL 66+ direct write lithography system with the high-resolution mode to NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, MD.

The high-resolution mode allows the user to pattern features down to 300nm features size. It is one of several new features and options introduced to the DWL 66+ this year. Other new options introduced in 2017 include a new high-throughput mode, a precision package and automatic substrate handling.

Niels Wijnaendts van Resandt, Heidelberg Instruments Director of Sales for North America, states:

“The adoption of our tool in such a prestigious laboratory highlights the continued popularity of our Lithography systems in the research community. The introduction of the new High Resolution Mode makes the DWL 66+ even more attractive and proves our aim to continuously improve our tools.”