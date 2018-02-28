Enhanced ICP-MS Triple Quadrupole Technology for Ultra-Trace Analysis

Image Credits: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Semiconductor wafer fabrication plants and ultra-high purity chemical suppliers can now strengthen their monitoring of trace elements within challenging sample matrices with a new triple quadrupole inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS), offering sub-parts-per-trillion detection—making it an ideal solution for ultraclean applications.

This innovative system is designed for outstanding productivity with minimal errors—targeting consistent performance and reliable data for routine inspection of ultrapure chemicals and quality control in the wafer fabrication process. The enhanced Thermo Scientific iCAP TQs ICP-MS system makes its debut at Pittcon 2018 (booth 2353) at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

There’s a growing need to push the boundaries of detection, especially in the semiconductor industry and related industrial applications. Our enhanced iCAP TQs ICP-MS will enable customers to ensure quality control in the wafer fabrication process and ultimately improve semiconductor wafer yield. Miguel Faustino, Senior Director and General Manager, Trace Elemental Analysis, Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific

The iCAP TQs ICP-MS retains all the benefits of size and ease-of-use through streamlined workflows of the existing product line while also providing improved data quality and performance through a combination of cold plasma operation and powerful triple quadrupole interference removal. When combined with Thermo Scientific Qtegra Intelligent Scientific Data Software, an intuitive user interface and the Reaction Finder tool, fabrication facilities can reduce time-consuming method development and be more productive, faster.

The system requires minimal user maintenance and includes a fully inert sample introduction system, a dry pump for clean room environments and a dedicated gas distribution unit for lab safety and maximum flexibility. An ergonomic benchtop design with a compact footprint limits the use of valuable lab space and facilitates integration with specially designed peripherals for in-line monitoring of process chemicals or for vapor phase deposition (VPD) analysis.

For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com/ICP-MS.