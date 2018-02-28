New High-Pressure Ion Chromatography System Designed to Deliver Heightened Performance

Image Credits: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Ion chromatographers undertaking time-sensitive analyses or complex research applications can now take advantage of a new high pressure ion chromatography (HPIC) system designed to accelerate the productivity of both routine and research workflows with automated monitoring and diagnostics.

The new Thermo Scientific Dionex ICS-6000 high pressure ion chromatography (HPIC) system is designed to deliver robust performance and enable timely identification of instrument performance issues, helping scientists implement corrective measures to facilitate uninterrupted operation and improve laboratory efficiencies. The system will make its debut at Pittcon 2018 (booth 2353) at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

For more than 40 years, the Dionex HPIC technology has enabled ion chromatographers around the globe to benefit from a range of flexible systems that can be configured to suit varying analytical requirements. We are committed to advancing this technology, highlighted by the new capabilities being introduced to further support our customers to solve complex scientific problems, enabling them to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Tara Tereso, Vice President and General Manager, Ion Chromatography and Sample Preparation, Thermo Fisher Scientific

The new Dionex ICS-6000 builds on the powerful industry-leading Dionex platform and includes an array of productivity-boosting features, including:

Unity Remote Services software enables remote monitoring of instrument operation, facilitating early detection and diagnosis of issues. This is designed to minimize system downtime and sample and critical data loss. Additionally, laboratories may save on budget that would otherwise be spent on trial-and-error troubleshooting and unscheduled service visits.

Thermo Scientific Consumables Device Monitor incorporates memory tags into each IC consumable and uses the Thermo Scientific Chromeleon Chromatography Data System (CDS) software to automatically monitor and record data, such as installation date, usage, decommissioning and performance metrics. The memory tag directly stores data for optimal accuracy regardless of the consumable being transferred and repositioned, while the monitor alerts operators when consumables are accidentally mismatched within a system. The monitor can track up to 16 key performance metrics on up to nine different consumables simultaneously. If a key metric begins to deteriorate, the system notifies the operator, who can perform preventive maintenance or replace the consumable thereby minimizing unexpected downtime.

Thermo Scientific IC PEEK Viper Fittings offer finger-tight connections that seal at the tip, virtually eliminating dead volumes and other challenges often created by conventional fittings, such as reduced efficiencies and poor peak shapes.

Intuitive Table Control for convenient, continuous system control and status monitoring.

More information on the Dionex ICS-6000 HPIC system can be found at www.thermofisher.com/ICS6000.