New Area Addresses Environmental Monitoring

Image Credits: analytica China

analytica China 2018 will open at Hall E1—E4, Shanghai New International Expo Center from October 31 to November 2, 2018. Originally using three halls, the exhibition will expand to four halls. As a result, the exhibition space will grow from 35,000 to 46,000 square meters. National and district pavilions, including Germany, UK, Japan and Taiwan will showcase and over 27,000 professional visitors from the lab research and applications fields will attend the show, making it one of the largest analytica China in history.

As the environmental protection measures continue to upgrade and awareness on this topic grows, environmental monitoring instruments are receiving unprecedented attention. As a result their applications and markets are growing steadily. The market is promising, as the government and investors are investing more into it. The data from the National Statistics Bureau shows that, the turnover of environmental monitoring instrument sales has made continuous growth and is expected to reach 15 billion dollar by 2020. The investment in this field is also in steady increase as more preferential policies are released. To meet the market demand and serve the industry, analytica China 2018 will open a new Environmental Monitoring Equipment and Technology Area. The new area is devoted to the environmental analysis, testing and monitoring technology and products. The exhibition will display the new products, technologies and applications through both product exhibition and forums, so as to promote the development of the environmental monitoring industry.

Gathering of Industry Leaders

To date over 90 percent of the exhibition space have been sold. A total of over 800 exhibitors from 23 countries and districts have secured their booths and over 200 are first-timers. The key players in the industry, including Agilent, Analytik Jena, Bruker, Eppendorf, Merck, PerkinElmer, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher, Waldner and Waters are all going to showcase their latest solutions and successful applications in food safety, environment, pharmacy and chemical engineering at analytica China 2018. They are going to provide the most cutting-edge solutions for scientific institutions, large food processing enterprises and other users. Together with relevant supporting programs, the new show segment will exhibit the new products, technology, applications and trends in the industry and support the development of the environmental monitoring industry in China.

Upgraded Food Safety Forum and High Quality Conferences

analytica China has always emphasized the connection between the industry, training and researching. It also provides a professional platform where the exhibitors, users and scientists can talk and establish cooperation. For that purpose, academic conferences, technical forums and training sessions are held along with the exhibition. This year new: The China International Food Industry Development Symposium. It reunites the Shanghai Sino-EU International Forum on Food Safety, the Annual Meeting of the Shanghai Society of Food Science, the Annual Meeting of Shanghai Food Safety Federation, the Association of Local Food Safety Societies and the Young Scientists Forum. It is the first time these meetings are held together and they make the biggest academic meeting for the food industry ever. Moreover, the 8th Shanghai International Symposium on analytical Chemistry, the Lab Construction Forum, the LSAC Life Science & Biotech Forum and other conferences are going to address food safety, analytical chemistry, lab construction and safety, environment and pharmaceutical topics. They are going to present over 100 lectures in total.

Visitor Pre-registration Opens: Easy & Free Access

