Innovnano to present data on the exceptional fatigue resistance of its 2YSZ powder at ceramitec 2018

Innovnano, an expert manufacturer of structural zirconia ceramics, has developed a 2%mol Yttria Stabilized Zirconia (2YSZ) powder that offers beneficial properties, such as high flexural strength, ageing resistance and outstanding fracture toughness. This combination means Innovnano 2YSZ performs excellently under cyclic fatigue conditions. The company will present its findings in a presentation entitled “YSZ materials for harsh working environment obtained by emulsion detonation synthesis” at the Technical Ceramics Day, ceramitec Forum, in Munich on 12 April.

Cyclic fatigue testing for Innovnano 2YSZ according to: ISO 13356-2015

Produced using Innovnano’s unique Emulsion Detonation Synthesis (EDS) process, Innovnano 2YSZ powder has been tested for cyclic fatigue under standard conditions (1 million cycles at 20Hz; load range: 110-320MPa) and in extreme conditions (maximum load 1100MPa). During the tests, Innovnano 2YSZ only lost 13% of its flexural strength after cycling under standard conditions and additionally resisted 1 million cycles without failure under extreme conditions. The maximum stress loading corresponds to almost double the values obtained with benchmark 3YSZ.

This test performance demonstrates that Innovnano 2YSZ is ideal for structural ceramic applications and an exciting solution when exceptional cyclic fatigue resistance is required.

As well as presenting during the Technical Ceramics Day, Innovnano will also be exhibiting in Hall B6, Booth 321/420 at ceramitec (Munich, 10-13 April 2018), and experts will be available to speak with delegates about the exciting applications of Innovnano 2YSZ, or any of Innovnano’s range of highly pure, nanostructured zirconia ceramic powders.

