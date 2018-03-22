Nordson ASYMTEK Introduces Helios™ Automated Fluid Dispensing Platform for Medium and Bulk Volume Deposits

Nordson ASYMTEK a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN) and global leader in dispensing, jetting, and coating equipment and technologies, introduces the new Helios™ SD-960 Series Automated Dispensing System for medium and bulk volume deposits of single- (1K) and two-component (2K) materials in electronics manufacturing and printed circuit board assembly. The Helios system is ideal to deposit volumes greater than 1cc, and line widths and dots that exceed 1mm, but it can deposit volumes down to 0.3cc and line widths as narrow as 0.3mm. The system supports highly abrasive thermal interface materials (TIM), silicones, epoxies, and grease for applications such as potting, sealing, gasketing, and structural adhesives.

The Helios system was made specifically to accommodate large parts and substrates. The frame is 200mm taller and the robotics 150mm higher for more overhead clearance than a standard dispensing platform. An optional bulk fluid hose enclosure can provide added vertical clearance for securely routing remote bulk-feed hoses and to accommodate larger valves and mixers. There are two conveyor options, standard chain or double-wide chain. A large purge container holds volumes up to 2 liters.

The Helios system can be equipped with Nordson ASYMTEK dispense valves or Nordson 1k- or 2k-metering systems. When used with metering systems, the controls can be integrated so that the operator sees the metering system's monitor from the same position as the machine control. This allows the operator to focus on the dispensing area during operation.

The Helios system comes with Nordson ASYMTEK's Fluidmove® software, providing dispense programming control in a familiar Windows® environment. Closed-loop controls maintain unparalleled control and accuracy of the dispensing process. An optional needle sensor is available to monitor the positioning of large needles that deliver bulk amounts and a laser height sensor automatically calibrates for substrate height. A camera system enables programming and fiducial recognition, and an optional large-capacity, integrated weight scale provides Mass Flow Calibration to ensure that dispense volumes remain within defined process limits through weight-controlled dispensing and automatic calibration.

The Helios system accommodates a variety of bulk fluid supply options. Various size reservoirs, fluid regulators, booster pumps, level sensors, and more can be selected to fit the specific fluid and application requirements.

"The Helios SD-960 Series was developed by combining Nordson ASYMTEK's 30+ years' of expertise in micro-dispensing with the bulk and 2-component dispensing experience of other Nordson divisions," explained Almar Thewissen, product manager, Nordson ASYMTEK. "The result is a complete process solution for medium- to large-volume dispensing applications in electronics assembly."

