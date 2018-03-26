Cortec® Offers Synergistic Corrosion Inhibiting and Desiccant Action!

As the global leader in Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibiting Technology, Cortec® Corporation has developed a unique and practical dual VpCI®-desiccant product. Desicorr® VpCI® Pouches/NW are specially designed two-sided pouches containing a unique combination of desiccant and Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibitors for moisture absorption and corrosion protection.

Unlike conventional desiccants, the dual function of Desicorr® VpCI® Pouches/NW reduces moisture in the air (desiccant action) and provides multi-metal corrosion protection (VpCI® action) within a package. In essence, the desiccant action allows the VpCI® to have free access to the surface of the metal, without competition from moisture on the metal surface. VpCI® molecules in the pouch vaporize, emit through the breathable membrane, and condense on metal surfaces within the enclosed package to provide a protective molecular barrier against corrosive elements that may enter the package.

This synergistic action between desiccant and VpCI® provides unparalleled corrosion protection. Even when the desiccant is fully spent, the VpCI® continues to provide corrosion protection and replenish the protective layer on metal surfaces after the package is opened and resealed. This protective layer automatically evaporates when the end user removes the protected product from the package. Unlike many traditional rust preventatives, no degreasing or cleaning of the protected part is required.

Desicorr® VpCI® Pouches/NW are designed to protect multiple metal products, components, or assemblies when packaged in corrugated boxes, plastic wrap or bags, and wood or metal containers. They can be easily inserted into a package manually or automatically. Successful usages include:

Completed assemblies, parts, and components

Motors

Mechanical controls

Precision machined or stamped parts

Marine and commercial electronic equipment

Electrical equipment

Tools

Desicorr® VpCI® Pouches are available in both windowed and non-windowed versions (NW). The windowed version contains indicator spheres that will change color from yellow to green when the desiccant is fully spent. Non-windowed versions replace the window with a breathable membrane for greater cost-effectiveness and durability. The pouches are commercially equivalent to MIL-D-3464E, Type I & Type II. They are available in 1/6 and 1 Unit sizes and are compatible with aluminum, carbon steel, stainless steel, copper, brass, galvanized steel, silicon steel, and solder.

To learn more about Cortec’s DesiCorr® VpCI® Pouches, please visit:

