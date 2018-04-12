Mahr Inc. Expands OPTIMAR 100 with Image Processing for Automated Testing of Measuring Equipmentv

Mahr Inc. today announced that it has expanded its OPTIMAR 100, a proven solution for testing dial and digital indicators, test indicators and dial comparators, with image processing for the automated testing of measuring equipment. A new upgrade kit now makes working with the measuring instrument safer and faster: a camera automatically records the indicated values of the test indicators and forwards them to a software for processing. The automated procedure saves time and replaces the exhausting and error-prone reading by the operator.

Related Stories

The hardware and software add-on package provides a cost-efficient way to equip existing measuring stations with OPTIMAR 100 for automated testing. The measuring system, including image processing, is also available as a complete package under the name "Precimar OPTIMAR 100 BV."

The upgrade kit incorporates a USB 3.0 camera for fast image processing, and stable daylight-independent LED illumination along with secure digital identification and reading of digits. The QMSOFT® software controls the measuring device, evaluates the camera image of the scale or number display of the test object, compares the values with the high accuracy internal reference scale and automatically completes the process of calibrating the product under test. The software also makes it possible to create and store test certificates.

The easy operation of the OPTIMAR 100 with image processing speeds up and facilitates the monitoring of the indicators under test. With the auto-recognition of the vision system, more test items and data points can be recorded faster than with conventional manual methods. Since this is a completely automated inspection system, the operator can be more productive in other operations while the OPTIMAR 100 automatically completes the calibration process. This makes indicator inspection much more economical.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Special Adhesive Packaging Options

In this interview AZoM talks to Venkat Nandivada, Manager of Technical Sales at Master Bond Inc. about special adhesive packaging, how best to use them and the options avalable from Master Bond Inc.

Special Adhesive Packaging Options

The Digitalization of Measurement and Analytics

By 2020, the number of connected things will triple from 6 billion to 20 billion. Digital technologies are driving this innovation and digitalization offers new business opportunities to new business models.

The Digitalization of Measurement and Analytics
Wireless High-Performance 3D Printer - M200 Plus

Wireless High-Performance 3D Printer - M200 Plus

The Zortax M200 Plus is an advanced 3D printer that requires no assembly or optimization before its initial use. Users can easily select the available options by touching the icons on the built-in touchscreen, as well as directly preview 3D models here.

From Zortrax

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »