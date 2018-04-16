Buehler Leads the Way with Hardness Testing Innovations at Control Messe 2018 – Stuttgart, Germany

Buehler is proud to be the proprietor of 100-year old legacy brands that created the hardness testing industry. Buehler is demonstrating the latest innovations in hardness testing at the Control Messe, Stuttgart, Germany Hall 5 Booth #5135 April 24-27, 2018. Visit Buehler and see the Wilson hardness testers, like the Wilson VH3100, VH3300, VH1202 as well as VH1150 in action.

Buehler further innovated the original Wilson Instruments, Wolpert and Reicherter hardness products into the world’s leading hardness equipment through customer focused innovations and technology to meet industry challenges.

Buehler manufactures the next generation of Rockwell, Knoop, Vickers, Brinell, and Universal hardness testers under the Wilson brand name. The company has also developed DiaMet™ the leading hardness testing software and a wide range of certified hardness reference blocks.

The Wilson hardness tester product portfolio comprises a full range of Rockwell, Vickers/Knoop, Brinell and universal hardness testers with numerous options for automation. The automated VH3300 and the VH3100 hardness testers provide a fully integrated platform for Vickers and Knoop hardness testing needs. The Wilson VH1102 and VH1202 universal hardness testers offer a flexible, cost-efficient and reliable solution for Knoop and Vickers micro-hardness testing. These micro-hardness testers can be configured to meet a wide range of requirements, from a stand-alone version for use in laboratories with a relatively low sample volume, up to a fully equipped system catering for high sample volumes in an industrial environment.

Buehler designed the DiaMet™ automated software for optimal evaluation of Macro-Vickers, Micro-Vickers, Knoop, Rockwell and Brinell hardness testing. Analog, digital and automatic solutions are offered. Features include expert control of load monitoring along with auto-illumination, auto-focus auto-measurement and latest features for many quality control applications. When quality is of the utmost importance, count on Buehler for continuous support with high quality calibration, verification and unparalleled service worldwide.

For additional information visit https://www.buehler.com/hardness-testing.php