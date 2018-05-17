Filter Cartridge Approved for Municipal Water Use

Amazon Filters SupaSpun II R31 cartridge filters comply with a range of potable water regulations and their use helps water supply companies meet Drinking Water Inspectorate (DWI) Regulation 31 of the UK Water Supply (Water Quality) legislation.

SupaSpun II R31 cartridge filters are included in the governmental list of approved products for use in connection with the purification and supply of public water for drinking, washing, cooking and food production.

These high-performance depth cartridge filters have a precision graded porosity that provides absolute ratings, high dirt holding capacity and excellent flow rates. Developed and manufactured In Amazon Filters UK facility - SupaSpun II R31 filter cartridges are available in a wide choice of removal ratings enabling use in a range of applications from removal of Cryptosporidium oocysts to reduction of turbidity.

SupaSpun II R31 filters rated at 1µm have been tested by a DWI approved independent laboratory and exhibit greater than 99.998% retention of Cryptosporidium oocysts, therefore substantially exceeding the NSF 53 standard for removal of Cryptosporidium. The SupaSpun II R31 is one of only a few filter cartridges approved for removal of Cryptosporidium. They have also passed the UK water Bylaws/WRC Full Test of effect on water quality (BS6920-1:2000)

Available in absolute ratings from 0.3 to 180µm, the unique construction of SupaSpun II R31 filters provides long trouble-free operational life and consistent reliable performance. For further technical information please visit www.amazonfilters.com/uploads/textareas/file/04R31supaspun2.pdf or contact Amazon Filters on +44-1276-670600 / [email protected]