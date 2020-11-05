Posted in | Energy | Mining

Metso Outotec Launches Filter Optimizer for Improved Filter Performance and Optimized Energy Consumption

Metso Outotec is introducing the innovative Filter Optimizer to further boost the performance of its Larox® PF filter in the mining and chemical industry processes.

The game-changing Filter Optimizer improves the PF filter performance by enabling more precise control over the solid/liquid separation process. The new optimizer stabilizes the effect of upstream process variations, provides tools for improved process control and reduces the need for manual intervention.

In mining processes, the new Filter Optimizer complements Metso Outotec’s other advanced control solutions for concentrator plants consisting of the Grinding Optimizer, Flotation Optimizer and Thickener Optimizer.

The Filter Optimizer enables automatic adjustment of filtration as well as pressing and air drying setpoints based on filter performance. Compressed air usage is optimized in the controlled air-drying sequence, resulting in optimized energy consumption.

“The new Filter Optimizer automatically adjusts the filter’s process performance, adapting to upstream process variations. Instead of relying on manual moisture sampling and cake-weight monitoring, new setpoints are calculated on the go and adjusted automatically,” explains Leena Tanttu, Senior Manager, Process and Testing of Filters at Metso Outotec.

Thanks to the optimizer’s remote connectivity, rapid OEM expert support is available for fine-tuning of the system parameters and further optimization of performance. An integrated historical database increases process visibility and provides a powerful tool for performance evaluation.

Key benefits of the Metso Outotec Filter Optimizer

  • Maximized productivity with optimized filter cycle
  • Optimized energy consumption
  • Consistent residual cake moisture
  • Flexible filter operation and control even under changing process conditions
  • Improved process visibility

Metso Outotec is a leading developer and supplier of solid/liquid separation solutions for the process industries utilizing wet processing. In addition to filters, Metso Outotec provides a full scope of services for filters, including process optimization services, optimizer performance reporting, annual on-site maintenance visits, remote and on-site support, and more.

Find out more about the Filter Optimizer application on our website.

Source: https://www.mogroup.com/

