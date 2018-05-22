norelem dampers deliver the right profile

With shock absorption and vibration control critical to long-term machine performance, norelem’s new stock range of miniature industrial dampers offers a simple, cost-efficient answer.

The dampers act as end cushions to support the effectiveness of machine tools, linear slides, hydraulic and pneumatic equipment for toolmaking, and other applications. norelem says that the dampers can absorb up to 73% of energy, with a dynamic force absorption of up to 35,000N.

The norelem range comprises around 50 individual products, in four different designs to protect against axial or radial load. All dampers are manufactured in high-performance co-polyester elastomer for reliable and consistent energy reduction. Customers can choose a material hardness from Shore 40D to 55D depending on the resistance required.

“Whether design engineers and toolmakers are looking to preserve equipment or reduce noise, damping is essential to dissipate energy from mechanical shock. Our range provides a low-cost, easy-to-use solution with up to 73% energy reduction,” explains Marcus Schneck, CEO of norelem.

“In a factory environment, dampers are used equally between emergency stop and continuous use applications. Our range is flexible enough to work with both types.

“We supply the dampers ready to install, and with a special fastening screw. We know that maintenance is a real bugbear, so the dampers are extremely robust. They are impervious to microbes, sea water and chemicals, have very high UV and Ozone resistance and work effectively between temperatures of - 40 °C to + 90 °C.”

The miniature profile dampers are available in THE BIG GREEN BOOK, norelem’s free-to-order catalogue of standard components. THE BIG GREEN BOOK is available to order by contacting [email protected] or visiting http://the-big-green-book.com/#Order