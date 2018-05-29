Amazon's SupaPore Enhances Off-Gas Filtration

Amazon Filters reports on the supply of significant quantities of SupaPore TPB PTFE membrane filters to a major pharmaceutical company for off-gas filtration of their large-scale fermenters.

Related Stories

In the preparation of vaccines and cultivation of pathogenic microorganisms, the chance of hazardous microorganisms escaping from the fermenter into the environment must be prevented. In situations like this, sterilisation of the exhaust off-gas leaving the fermenter is mandatory and is commonly best achieved by absolute (0.02µm) filtration.

Faced with erratic service from their existing supplier the pharmaceutical customer sought an alternative manufacturer that could supply them with an off-gas filter with improved flow performance, decreased lead times and support documentation tailored to their needs. After extensive discussions and testing, they found that the solution to their challenge was Amazon Filters SupaPore TPB gas sterilising cartridge filter which exceeded all the criteria for safe and effective off-gas filtration.

A critical consideration in off-gas applications is the differential pressure across the filter cartridges, as operating pressure is limited. The Amazon Filters SupaPore TPB cartridge filters reduced the overall differential pressure loss by 20% increasing the safety margin of performance that the customers system had available. During final contract discussions, Amazon Filters was also able to design specific packaging to meet the customers’ requirements and reduce the amount of waste generated.

For further information please visit https://www.amazonfilters.com/sterile-filtration-of-biotech-fermenter-off-gas-2/. To discuss how to improve your fermenter off-gas filtration please contact Amazon Filters on +44-1276-670600 / [email protected]

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Automated GPC Sample Prep for Clean Analytical Results

Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) is a form of size exclusion chromatography which can be used to 'clean' complex mixtures of large, interfering molecules from samples further used for analytical analyses like HPLC, GC or MS.

Automated GPC Sample Prep for Clean Analytical Results

The expanding role of ultrasonic flowmeters in fluid metering

AZoNetwork speaks to Trevor Foster on the expanding roles of ultrasonic flowmeters. Trevor draws upon over 40 years of using innovative design and production techniques to produce elegant flow metering solutions for organisations around the globe.

The expanding role of ultrasonic flowmeters in fluid metering

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »