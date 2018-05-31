New UV-light meter is compact, versatile and easy to use

Techsil have launched a new UV-Meter from UV curing equipment specialists, Hönle. The UV-Meter measures intensity and dose of UV and UV-LED curing units and systems.

Using the clear and well-organised display, measured results can be read at a glance. This new generation design is compact and hence extremely handy on the shop floor. Another user-friendly feature is the integrated USB port which enables the upload of the UV-Meter data easily to a PC or notebook, and recharges the lithium batteries which have a very long service life.

The UV-Meter has a wide range of interchangeable sensors covering wavelengths from 230 nm to 550 nm – UVA, UVB, UVC and VIS which makes it suitable for different manufacturing processes. Its compact sensors are only 14mm high to fit into small spaces and its two channel measuring means that different wavelength ranges can be recorded at the same time. The unit also has automatic sensor recognition

With measured data storage the UV-Meter can record a test series of intensity and dose as well as minimum and maximum average intensities. The integrated real-time clock ensures precise timed sampling of measured results.

Suitable for applications such as curing of adhesives, potting compounds coatings and inks; the UV-Meter offers:

• Cost saving - a single UV meter for all applications

• Measuring accuracy - traceable to PTB standards

• Process reliability - constant control of UV-intensity ensures consistent quality of UV-curing

• Certification - reliable calibration with certificates

For further information please contact us at [email protected]