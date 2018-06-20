Titan Enterprises has produced an informative technical paper - 'How to specify liquid flowmeters'.

The optimal liquid flowmeter for your application will vary considerably according to a wide range of operational parameters including pipe bore, flow path, liquid viscosity, particulate levels, measurement accuracy, measurement dynamic range, maintenance and target purchase price.

In this 8-page technical paper different styles of flowmeter (differential pressure, turbine, propeller, positive displacement, vortex, ultrasonic, electromagnetic and mass flow measurement) are discussed and their ease of application, limitations and other constraints detailed

Included in the technical paper is an easy-to-use selection guide that takes 13 applications and charts each of them against 14 different types of flowmeter, highlighting the good, the bad, and the questionable flow measurement techniques for each application.

To download a copy of this technical paper please visit www.flowmeters.co.uk/how-to-specify-liquid-flow-meters/. To discuss the optimal flowmeter for your application in more detail please contact Titan Enterprises on +44-1935-812790 / [email protected]