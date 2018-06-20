How to Specify Liquid Flowmeters

Titan Enterprises has produced an informative technical paper - 'How to specify liquid flowmeters'.

The optimal liquid flowmeter for your application will vary considerably according to a wide range of operational parameters including pipe bore, flow path, liquid viscosity, particulate levels, measurement accuracy, measurement dynamic range, maintenance and target purchase price.

In this 8-page technical paper different styles of flowmeter (differential pressure, turbine, propeller, positive displacement, vortex, ultrasonic, electromagnetic and mass flow measurement) are discussed and their ease of application, limitations and other constraints detailed

Included in the technical paper is an easy-to-use selection guide that takes 13 applications and charts each of them against 14 different types of flowmeter, highlighting the good, the bad, and the questionable flow measurement techniques for each application.

To download a copy of this technical paper please visit www.flowmeters.co.uk/how-to-specify-liquid-flow-meters/. To discuss the optimal flowmeter for your application in more detail please contact Titan Enterprises on +44-1935-812790 / [email protected]

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Investigating Enamel Nanostructure with Nanoindentation

In this interview, Dr S. Amini, post-doctoral researcher at the Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interface, talks to AZoM about his work involving the structural properties and mechanical responses of teeth enamel.

Investigating Enamel Nanostructure with Nanoindentation
PR-PD2HR - Reticle Particle Detection System

PR-PD2HR - Reticle Particle Detection System

The HORIBA PR-PD2HR Particle Detection System is equipped with similar performance functions as found in the reticle/mask particle detection PD series. This system achieves a high availability and long-term stability, all the while increasing the S/N ratio three-fold at a dramatically improved operating sensitivity.

From HORIBA Scientific

More Content from Titan Enterprises Ltd.

See all content from Titan Enterprises Ltd.