ACHEMA 2018: Systec GmbH and Evidencia GmbH Present Innovation and Proven Quality in Laboratory Technology

Systec GmbH, leading autoclave manufacturer, and Evidencia GmbH, the new, innovative company in the autoclave qualification and process validation industry, are presenting their prospering partnership at ACHEMA 2018. This year's World Forum offers the two companies, a productive exchange of ideas on a wide range of topics for the process industry in the laboratory world, as indeed it does for every exhibitor and visitor.

Symbiosis of production and service

Systec GmbH, a manufacturer of laboratory autoclaves, and Evidencia GmbH, the new service provider for autoclave and equipment qualification, have formed a promising partnership to tread new ground in the laboratory world.

Specialised in laboratory autoclaves, Systec GmbH's creed is the constant, consistent optimisation of complex sterilisation processes. Providing various equipment options and extensions for autoclaves makes processes safer more accurate, reproducible and validatable.

In order to provide a more strict and profound guarantee of validity, Systec formed a partnership with Evidencia GmbH, the service provider with technical experience in comprehensive process testing, validation and evaluation. Evidencia GmbH provides error-free, high-end testing, qualification, validation and documentation, for autoclaves and facilities, all to the highest standards of quality.

Systec GmbH and Evidencia GmbH presentation at ACHEMA 2018

This means that the partnership will be presenting more than 70 models of autoclaves (bench-top, floor-standing and double-door) with chamber volumes between 23 and 1580 litres at ACHEMA 2018 this year – they'll also be presenting Evidencia GmbH's validation and qualification services for the autoclaves. Their shared booth is located in Hall 4.1, B49.

ACHEMA 2018 offers all experts, researchers and interested visitors the perfect place for a spirited exchange of scientific ideas. Further information is available at www.systec-lab.com and www.evidencia.de.

About Systec GmbH

Systec GmbH is a leading manufacturer of autoclaves (steam sterilizers), especially laboratory autoclaves, media preparators and filling devices for liquid media and microbiological culture media. Certified in accordance with ISO 9001 and ISO 140001, the company develops and manufactures a wide product range for the modern laboratory to use in science and research as well as biotechnology, pharmacy, quality control and production.

About Evidencia GmbH

Evidencia GmbH offers process validation and qualification services for autoclaves and equipment where process control is regulated by pressure and/or temperature. Evidencia GmbH compiles GLP- and GMP-compliant qualification/validation documentation. Qualification and validation procedures are carried out by appropriately qualified technicians on site. Evidencia GmbH maintains a quality management system in accordance with ISO 9001 to demonstrate that it meets the high quality requirements of customers from the fields of science and research, biotechnology, pharmacy, quality control and production.