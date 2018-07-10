Titan Enterprises Expands Offerings with RS Components

Titan Enterprises announces further integration of its flowmeter products within the Flow Sensors, Switches and Indicators section of the RS Components international product catalogue (https://bit.ly/2KJpn8V).

Through a new agreement RS Components are now additionally offering the Atrato ultrasonic flowmeter, Process Atrato ultrasonic flowmeter and Pulsite Solo flow indicator.

Trevor Forster, Managing Director of Titan Enterprises Ltd. said “Over the last few years we have seen strong growing demand particularly for low flow applications using our Atrato ultrasonic flowmeter range. RS Components comprehensive international access to industrial customers and excellent service and support, should help us further develop and support this market opportunity. RS is now a key part in our international distribution strategy”.

Drawing upon over 40-years of flowmeter innovation - Titan Enterprises Ltd are a manufacturer of high performance solutions such as the Atrato ultrasonic flowmeter, Oval Gear flowmeters, low flow Turbine flow meters and a flow instrument range. Titan’s company philosophy of “pushing the envelope by trying to do things a little different and better” has resulted in sales of over 500,000 products into 50 countries worldwide and a repeat purchase percentage of 95%. All flow meters produced by Titan Enterprises are designed and manufactured to ISO9001 and calibrated to an uncertainty of ±0.25%.  

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

What is Hydrogenation?

Hydrogenation is a chemical reaction between molecular hydrogen and other compounds and elements. Hydrogenation is used in many applications such as the food industry, petrochemical industry and the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry.

What is Hydrogenation?
Multi-Line Laser for Industrial Environments

Multi-Line Laser for Industrial Environments

As part of the HÜBNER Photonics family of Cobolt AB products, this company has recently released the revolutionary multi-line laser platform known as the Cobolt Skyra™. The Cobolt Skyra™ is expected to enable the next generation of compact and easy-to-use analytical instruments that will be used in the life science market.

From Cobolt AB
Density & Specific Gravity Meter - D155

Density & Specific Gravity Meter - D155

Cannon Instrument Company’s fully automated D155 density and specific gravity meter offers an affordable alternative to traditional manual hydrometer methods. It provides simple, one button operation with built-in thermal control to ensure fast, accurate measurement with 4 decimal resolution.

From Cannon Instrument Company

More Content from Titan Enterprises Ltd.

See all content from Titan Enterprises Ltd.