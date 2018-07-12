Posted in | Materials Research | Materials Analysis

Novel Methodology for Measuring Wetting of Surfaces

An understanding of the way surface materials interact with liquids is highly important for various things, such as from printing to the recovery of oil spills from water. The ability to reliably and accurately analyze the intricate details of wetting— that is, the way a liquid adheres to, or slides off, a specified surface material — is highly significant in designing materials in various branches of industry.

(Image credit: Mika Latikka/Aalto University)

In a paper published in the Nature Protocols journal, scientists from Aalto University and Sun Yat-sen University have described an exhaustive methodology for the measurement of wetting. They suggest that it is a ubiquitous technique for the research community to acquire reliable data, thereby enabling comparison between research teams to advance the development of innovative wetting materials.

The most usual method for the analysis of wetting is the measurement of a droplet’s shape, specifically the contact angle between a drop of liquid and a solid surface, when they come into contact. This method was originally devised by Thomas Young in the year 1805. A low contact angle indicates that the liquid will spread and adhere to the surface; in contrast, a high contact angle indicates that the surface will repel the liquid.

Although the measurement of a contact angle might seem deceptively simple to perform, it is challenging for scientists to acquire reliable and meaningful data. A single value of a static contact angle is not enough for the proper description of real surfaces, except maybe cases in which the solid is free of chemical impurities and atomically smooth. However, the real conditions for which materials are designed seldom fulfill such requirements.

What we need to do instead is to measure a pair of advancing and receding contact angles of a droplet that grows and shrinks on a surface. Many publications on wetting, however, still report only a single value of a static contact angle, and therefore lack accuracy and reliability when explaining how the liquid actually behaves on the surface.

Tommi Huhtamäki, doctoral student and principal author of the work

We are surrounded by vital materials whose wetting properties need to be designed with precision. Contact angles are evaluated in performance and durability tests of materials all the way from buildings and airplanes to blood test devices. It is crucial that we are able to conduct research based on shared and reliable standards,” stated Robin Ras, Professor at Aalto University.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Wear Tester Selection and Why it’s Important

Abrasion tests are typically carried out to predict the wear performance of materials and to investigate the wear mechanisms that occur. The selection of the appropriate test for your application is key to ensure that you get the most from you product and accurate results.

Wear Tester Selection and Why it’s Important

What is Hydrogenation?

Hydrogenation is a chemical reaction between molecular hydrogen and other compounds and elements. Hydrogenation is used in many applications such as the food industry, petrochemical industry and the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry.

What is Hydrogenation?
Multi-Line Laser for Industrial Environments

Multi-Line Laser for Industrial Environments

As part of the HÜBNER Photonics family of Cobolt AB products, this company has recently released the revolutionary multi-line laser platform known as the Cobolt Skyra™. The Cobolt Skyra™ is expected to enable the next generation of compact and easy-to-use analytical instruments that will be used in the life science market.

From Cobolt AB
Density & Specific Gravity Meter - D155

Density & Specific Gravity Meter - D155

Cannon Instrument Company’s fully automated D155 density and specific gravity meter offers an affordable alternative to traditional manual hydrometer methods. It provides simple, one button operation with built-in thermal control to ensure fast, accurate measurement with 4 decimal resolution.

From Cannon Instrument Company

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »