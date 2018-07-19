Silicon Designs Introduces Low Voltage +5 VDC Specialty Hermetic MEMS Variable Capacitive Accelerometers

(SDI), a 100% veteran owned and U.S. based global industry leader in the design, development and manufacture of highly rugged industrial-grade MEMS variable capacitive accelerometer chips, modules and supporting data acquisition, today announced the global market introduction of its Model 2422H low-voltage, specialty hermetic, MEMS variable capacitive accelerometer modules.

Available in eight unique models, with standard ranges from ±2 g to ±400 g, the Model 2422H series is expressly designed for zero-to-medium frequency vibration and acceleration sensing, in commercial and industrial applications where a hermetically sealed case and +5 VDC regulated power supply are absolute requirements. Design of the Model 2422H series incorporates Silicon Designs’ own MEMS accelerometer chip, for an enhanced bias and scale factor over temperature performance specification that is unmatched in the industry, along with excellent long-term stability. Modules are packaged in a rugged, IP67 rated, hermetically sealed lightweight titanium case, for added protection from moisture, dust, corrosion, and other contaminants. Units are easily mounted via two screws, adhesive, or a magnet. The IP61 rated connector of the Model 2422H meets IP67 requirements when sealed with a boot, sleeve, or heat shrink.

Related Stories

The Model 2422H series produces differential analog output voltage pairs (AON & AOP) which vary with acceleration.  Signal outputs are fully differential about a common mode voltage of approximately 2.5V. Modules can support either a ±4V differential or 0.5V to 4.5V single ended output, for complete measurement flexibility. They can also respond to both DC and AC (0 to 2000+ Hz) acceleration. At zero acceleration, differential voltage output is nominally 0 VDC; at ± full-scale acceleration, it is ±4 VDC.  Units are also relatively insensitive to temperature changes and gradients over a standard operating temperature range of -55°C to +125°C. Each accelerometer module is shipped directly from the factory fully calibrated and serialized for traceability.

All of Silicon Designs MEMS variable capacitive accelerometers and chips are 100% designed, manufactured, and tested at the company’s state-of-the-art facility in Kirkland, Washington, USA. This includes the manufacture of the chips and dies themselves. The completely vertically integrated manufacturing processes of Silicon Designs allow the company to offer high-quality products at still-highly competitive pricing, along with some of the industry’s shortest lead times. Standard model quantities can typically ship in less than two weeks.

Link to Product Page:https://www.silicondesigns.com/single-post/2018/04/26/Silicon-Designs-Introduces-Low-Voltage-5-V-DC-Specialty-Hermetic-MEMS-Variable-Capacitive-Accelerometers

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Wear Tester Selection and Why it’s Important

Abrasion tests are typically carried out to predict the wear performance of materials and to investigate the wear mechanisms that occur. The selection of the appropriate test for your application is key to ensure that you get the most from you product and accurate results.

Wear Tester Selection and Why it’s Important

What is Hydrogenation?

Hydrogenation is a chemical reaction between molecular hydrogen and other compounds and elements. Hydrogenation is used in many applications such as the food industry, petrochemical industry and the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry.

What is Hydrogenation?
Multi-Line Laser for Industrial Environments

Multi-Line Laser for Industrial Environments

As part of the HÜBNER Photonics family of Cobolt AB products, this company has recently released the revolutionary multi-line laser platform known as the Cobolt Skyra™. The Cobolt Skyra™ is expected to enable the next generation of compact and easy-to-use analytical instruments that will be used in the life science market.

From Cobolt AB

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »