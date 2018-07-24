PVA to Highlight Conformal Coating Solutions at NEPCON South China

PVA, a global expert in dispensing, coating and custom automation, announces plans to exhibit at NEPCON South China, scheduled to take place Aug. 28-30, 2018 at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center. Company representatives will highlight a Delta 8 Selective Coating/Dispensing System with a VPX-2KS Dual Component Spray Valve, as well as its Delta 6 Selective Coating / Dispensing System with a FCS300-ES Stainless Steel Extended Spray Valve and a JDX Jet Dispense Valve.

The Delta 8 maintains the preferred features of previous workcells, and features a robust overhead three-axis motion platform suitable for inline or batch operations. Improved structural and gantry rigidity have been added for robustness and easier access. Delta 8 has a maximum acceleration of 0.5 g, and a footprint 1046 x 1270 x 2350.9 mm (41.18" x 50.0" x 92.56").

The Delta 6 shares the same features as the Delta 8, but has been designed with a slimmer footprint of 847 x 1136.9 x 1606 mm (33.35" x 44.76" x 63.23"), and a maximum acceleration of 1 g.

The VPX-2KS Dual Component Spray Valve being shown with the Delta 8 is a progressive cavity metering valve capable of accurately spraying 2K chemistries in a clean, flexible atomized process. The VPX-2KS has many integrated features including:

High-precision ±2% (material dependent)

Servo controlled

Programmable 1:1-10:1 ratio

Works with filled or unfilled fluids

Will not damage or alter filler properties syringe, cartridge or remote reservoir feed

Easy disassembly and cleaning

Ability to process short pot life mixtures Integrated pressure monitoring at the pump outlet

The FCS300-ES Extended Spray Valve that will be featured with the Delta 6 provides a repeatable, concentrated coating film in circular pattern widths ranging from 0.125"-0.5". The FCS300-ES has many integrated features including:

Low pressure, low volume atomized process

300 series stainless steel fluid body for superior material compatibility

Micrometer flow adjustment with lock nut

Divorced valve design prevents material contamination of the air section

Compatible with all commercially available conformal coatings

Wide viscosity range offers versatility for virtually any spray application

The JDX Jet Dispense Valve, also being shown with the Delta 6, is an extremely fast, non-contact jet dispenser that precisely dispenses viscosities up to 400,000 cps, while its unique diaphragm design saves time and money. The valve offers unparalleled repeatability, and with no z-axis movement to slow it down, can move swiftly and easily to jet into even awkward, hard to reach areas. Its unique diaphragm design allows fast cycle rates due to its very small mass. This distinctive design features a single, easily replaceable diaphragm that eliminates the dynamic fluid seals, common in other jets, and the need to remove the jet from the robot, clean and replace worn seals.