Pro-Active Engineering Invests in Two FX Series AOIs from Nordson YESTECH

Nordson YESTECH, a subsidiary of Nordson Corporation and a leading supplier of automated optical and conformal coat inspection systems for the electronics industry, is pleased to announce that Pro-Active Engineering Inc. recently installed two FX-940 AOI In-line PCB inspection systems at its facility in Sun Prairie, WI. Offering an array of printed circuit board (PCB) services, Pro-Active Engineering is a single source for electronics engineering solutions – from concept and prototype through final PCB board production.

A fast-growing company, Pro-Active Engineering has made aggressive capital investments in order to add state-of-the-art PCB manufacturing equipment. The new FX-940 AOIs have been a key part of the company’s inspection process supporting its continued growth. VP of Operations at Pro-Active Engineering Paul Schwanbeck, stated: “As part of our continuous improvement process, we purchased two YESTECH FX-940 AOI machines providing our customers with another layer of robust quality assurance. After implementing the FX-490, our surface mount throughput has significantly increased, inspection times decreased and we deliver product to our customers faster.”

The FX-940 AOI In-line PCB inspection system offers multi-dimensional technology for the inspection of solder defects, lead defects / lifted leads, component presence and position, correct part / polarity, through-hole parts and co-planarity of chips, BGAs and other height sensitive devices. Offering advanced Fusion Lighting and a comprehensive set of inspection tools, including angled cameras, 3D height sensors, full color digital image processing and both image- and rule-based algorithms, the FX-940 is unsurpassed in defect detection.

Pro-Active specializes in designing and building embedded controls for a wealth of applications in the medical, industrial, LED lighting, environmental and food processing industries. The company’s electronics engineers are completely familiar with Freescale, Atmel, TI and Microchip technology platforms.

Source: http://www.nordson.com/en/divisions/yestech