Prefabricated Data Centre Leader Flexenclosure to Deliver Its Flagship Ecentre Solution to Second Customer in Australia

Flexenclosure, a designer and manufacturer of prefabricated data centres and telecom site power systems, has received a new Australian order for its eCentre data centre solution.  This will be Flexenclosure’s second project in the Australian market, following its landmark win with Virtutel in December.

Flexenclosure eCentre Data Centre

The new eCentre will be used to quickly enable connectivity related colocation services and will be a long term part of the overall project.  Flexenclosure will deliver the Uptime Institute Tier Certified facility as a full turnkey project, with off-site construction beginning immediately at Flexenclosure’s manufacturing plant in Sweden. The data centre will then be shipped to Australia, where it is scheduled to be fully operational before the end of the year.

This is the second eCentre data centre order from an Australian customer.  In December 2017, Flexenclosure announced a strategic partnership with Australian telecommunications provider Virtutel to build up to 20 edge data centres across the continent.

Increasing regional momentum

“The key to winning this order was our ability to provide a proven world class solution, extremely fast,” said David King, CEO, Flexenclosure.  “However, eCentre is not simply the solution of choice for facilities where rapid deployment is critical.  Our ability to take end-to-end responsibility for a data centre’s design, manufacture, deployment and final commissioning allows our customers to focus on their core business without being distracted by construction projects.”

Already a major global player with data centre deployments in five continents around the world, this latest project further increases Flexenclosure’s momentum in the Asia Pacific region, following recent eCentre wins in Australia, Palau, Samoa, Fiji and the Philippines.

