NVA-3000: Surveillance Platform Powered by the IntelR AtomR N4200/x7-E3950 CPU

Today sees the release of Lanner’s NVA-3000, an industrial box PC powered by Intel® Atom® N4200/x7-E3950 CPU (codenamed Apollo Lake). This surveillance platform features multiple I/O integration for LAN/PoE connectivity for video surveillance/machine vision and/or industrial automation.

The NVA-3000’s outstanding features include:

High-performance Computing Processor – Intel ® Atom ® N4200/x7-E3950

Video surveillance is both video and graphic intensive and requires powerful processors for content encoding, streaming and compression and output delivery.

LPDDR4 Memory Technology – 2400MHz, 4GB

The adoption of LPDDR4 ensures low-latency, which is one of the most imperative considerations in all surveillance applications.

Intel ® HD Graphics

A hardware-integrated graphics controller plays a significant role in reducing the latencies when the system is encoding, compressing or streaming digitalized contents.

Multiple Ethernet Interface – 8x RJ45 PoE+ and 2x RJ45 LAN

Hot-pluggable PoE+ ports are needed for establishing connections with IP surveillance cameras,

1U form factor – 310 x 44 x 220 mm (W x H x D)

Such 1U form factor is ideal for deployment in space-challenged settings.

Lanner’s other video intelligence and surveillance platforms include the LEC-7338 and the LEC-2580.

IPC with Intel® Atom® N4200/x7-E3950 CPU & LAN/PoE+ for video surveillance/machine vision

Intel ® Atom ® N4200/x7-E3950

Atom N4200/x7-E3950 LPDDR4 SDRAM (Max. 4GB), eMMC (Max. 64GB)

2x 100/1000 Mbps LAN, 8x PoE+, 2x USB3.0, 4x DI&DO

1x 3.5” HDD Bay, 2x Onboard SATA Ports

2x System Fans, +54 VDC Power Input

Source: http://www.lannerinc.com/