ZEISS shakes hands with PicoQuant – new software integration

Time-resolved data acquisition from PicoQuant’s LSM Upgrade Kits is now integrated into the ZEN software from ZEISS

ZEISS has recently developed and released a Handshake plug-in for their ZEISS ZEN imaging software. This plug-in enables acquiring time-resolved data with PicoQuant’s LSM Upgrade Kit within the familiar ZEISS ZEN environment.

This integration provides you with a further way to optimize your Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging (FLIM) or Fluorescence Correlation Spectroscopy (FCS) measurement workflow. The subsequent data analysis is performed employing the powerful and versatile tools provided by PicoQuant’s SymPhoTime 64 software package.

The ZEISS ZEN software integration allows setting up and controlling basic confocal, FLIM, FCS and FLCS measurements as well as more complex acquisition schemes such as multi-point FCS, time-series FLIM, or even 3D-FLIM images. All of these advanced acquisition modes can also be combined into a single experiment.

About PicoQuant

PicoQuant is a leading research and development company specializing in optoelectronics, which was founded in 1996. The company, based in the science and technology park of Berlin-Adlershof, Germany, is a worldwide leader in the field of single photon counting applications. The product portfolio encompasses picosecond pulsed diode lasers and LEDs, photon counting instrumentation, fluorescence lifetime spectrometers, FLIM and FCS upgrade kits for laser scanning microscopes as well as time-resolved confocal and super-resolution microscopes. Since April 2008 Sales and Support in North America is handled by PicoQuant Photonics North America Inc. The PicoQuant group employs currently around 80 people.

About ZEISS Microscopy

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the optics and optoelectronics industries. The Microscopy business group is the world's only one-stop manufacturer of light, electron, X-ray and ion microscope systems and offers solutions for correlative microscopy. The portfolio compromises products and services for the life sciences and materials research as well as for industry, education and clinical practice. The business group is headquartered in Jena. Additional production and development sites are located in Oberkochen, Göttingen and Munich, as well as in Cambridge in the UK, and in Peabody, MA and Pleasanton, CA in the USA. The business group is allocated to the Research & Quality Technology segment. Around 6,300 employees work for the segment, generating revenue totaling €1.5 billion in fiscal year 2016/17.