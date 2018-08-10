What Do Design Engineers Need to Know about Voice Coil Actuator Technology

Sensata Technologies, one of the world’s leading suppliers of sensor solutions, industrial controls, power management, and electrical protection, today announced a new white paper (What Design Engineers Need to Know about VCA Technology) that covers the current state of Voice Coil Technologies for a variety of linear motion applications.

Sensata voice coil actuator schematic

Any time an engineer is looking at developing a product that requires highly reliable, highly repeatable, and highly controllable motions, they ought to take a look at VCA. Voice-coil actuators are very simple yet extremely robust and precise.

VCAs accelerate smoothly and quickly to any position within their stroke with nearly zero hysteresis and are only limited by the system’s position-sensing precision and driver capability. Because of this accuracy, these devices lend themselves extremely well to applications such as robotics, medical devices, and industrial process equipment. The ability to integrate advanced precise linear motion in a wide range of applications is empowering both legacy application spaces as well as new uses that were not previously developed due to cost or complexity challenges.

This new Sensata white paper is available as a free download at https://www2.sensata.com/vca-wp

Source: https://www.sensata.com/